As a physician on the front lines of patient care, I’m urging Congress to pass comprehensive legislation to stop surprise medical bills. No patient should ever receive an unexpected, devastating bill that causes financial, emotional and physical stress.
Congress continues to debate proposals to address this problem, but work has recently stalled. As the ranking member of the House Education and Labor Committee and a health-care champion, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R) can help jumpstart talks that lead to an urgently needed bipartisan agreement to end surprise medical billing.
I applaud Rep. Foxx for recognizing the importance of this issue. During an emergency, every second counts. As the surgeons on call, we don’t wait to find out if the patient has insurance or whether that insurance will actually cover the care required. Our primary goal is to stabilize the patient and help those in need, which is the oath we took on our first day as physicians.
During these emergencies, patients and their families generally choose the fastest, closest care. Patients with traumatic injuries shouldn’t have to stop and question whether the available surgical specialist is part of their health insurer’s network. So too often they receive an unanticipated bill for out-of-network costs when their insurance fails to cover things like emergency lab work, x-rays and specialist care. Many of these insurance plans also hold patients accountable for exorbitant deductibles and offer no out-of-network benefits. Regardless of the patient’s coverage, patients should always have access to emergency care and that care should never cause financial hardship.
A bipartisan agreement to stop surprise medical bills is within reach and will protect patients by reducing financial stress and medical bankruptcy for American families.
The most important part of any legislative solution to this problem is also the simplest. Congress must end patient responsibility for surprise bills and require robust patient notification about potential out-of-network care. Patients should be removed from out-of-network payment discussions, and instead cost disputes should be resolved between medical providers and health insurers.
The more challenging issue is how to resolve these provider-insurer disputes. Some proposals call for benchmarking based on Medicare rates or the insurers median in-network rate. These suggestions will seriously disrupt the health-care delivery system and will do absolutely nothing to protect patients. Instead, they will only drive profits for private insurance companies. But a better solution exists called “Independent Dispute Resolution” (IDR).
IDR uses neutral, third-party data that does not favor the pricing of government programs, insurers or providers. Instead, a certified IDR administrator uses a number of factors, including marketplace pricing within a geographic area, to determine fair terms for a network participation agreement between the provider and insurer. This balanced approach will contain administrative costs, provide adequate compensation and protect patient access to care.
Most importantly, the use of IDR to stop balance billing has a proven track record of success. As the first state to address this issue, New York drastically changed its out-of-network environment through a comprehensive law that includes IDR. From 2015 to 2018, New York has saved consumers over $400 million for emergency services, reduced out-of-network billing by 34%, reigned in outlier charges that exceed the usual and customary amount and resolved 57% of all calls to the state’s Community Service Society’s consumer helpline. New York was able to do this all through an equitable solution that takes patients out of the middle.
In addition, Congress must help limit out-of-network costs by developing rules that encourage health insurers and providers to establish broader networks, which will ensure that patients have access to in-network physicians. This approach will go a long way to address the surprise billing problem in markets dominated by just one or two large insurers, such as the Winston-Salem area and much of North Carolina.
Congress has already laid the groundwork by introducing legislation to end surprise medical bills. However, many of these proposals are imperfect and require further improvements to truly protect patients. Proposals in both the House and Senate incorporate essential principles, including providing core patient protections. Now we need congressional leaders, including Rep. Foxx, to rally fellow lawmakers to include an IDR process and push a final bill to passage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.