Price gouging may be among the lesser harms inflicted by the coronavirus. Nevertheless, it is an exercise in self-interest that scorns the widely held ethic expressed as “we are all in this together.”
Back in March, we learned of a couple of brothers in Tennessee who bought up nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to sell over the internet at greatly inflated prices. Finally caught, the leader called his action a “public service” that corrected “inefficiencies in the marketplace.” But we question whether this “public service” got sanitizer to people with great need or merely those most able to overpay. And worse, the brothers actually created a new need in their own city by purchasing all the sanitizer.
Price gougers often portray their acts as being moral. Self-justification by invoking unusual moral codes has a long history. Perhaps America’s earliest price-gouging case was that of merchant Robert Keayne, tried by the General Court in colonial Boston in 1629. Historian Mark Valeri tells how Keayne invoked a different moral code from Boston’s prevailing Puritan morality.
Of note, Keayne was a sincere, orthodox Puritan. But he also was a merchant involved in international trade. As such, he adhered to Puritan principles on all matters except commercial behavior. But where his livelihood might conflict with the common morality, he substituted the moral code of merchants to guide him.
Puritan clergy condemned this merchant morality. In a nutshell, Puritans defined the biblical norm of love-of-neighbor as love of one’s closest neighbors — that is, the local community. Conversely, international merchants had an outward-looking mindset, and were less concerned with the wellbeing of local communities. Keayne claimed that untrammeled freedom for merchants, like himself, to adjust prices advantageously worked toward a greater, but ill-defined, good. So, the court’s choice was between the present good of the local community or a diffuse, distant, general good: the concrete good against an abstract good.
Undercutting his argument, Keayne was claiming to benefit humanity with behavior that coincidentally earned him a nice profit.
These two cases suggest that when price gouging happens, the hurt inflicted on the victimized community tends to be tangible and clear. In defense, the price gougers claim they provide some hard-to-define benefits to some hard-to-define group. This is like claiming to love humanity in general, but not caring much for nearby people.
These examples also suggest that even price gougers, in their acts of pure self-interest, want to claim a share in human morality. Keayne accepted Puritan morality in everything except commerce. And even his merchants’ moral code did not stop him from being a civic benefactor. The manipulator of hand-sanitizer has a smaller claim on goodness than Keayne, but even he invoked a morality seemingly derived from economic theory. (Doubters that economics has its own morality should recall that not long ago a moral-sounding rule to “maximize shareholder value” led corporate management to shrug off other civic responsibilities.)
The largest question facing the General Court in 1629 was: what is the authority of a moral code promulgated by a narrow, parochial group compared to morality that is an expression of a whole community?
The Moravians who settled Salem had an intense sense of community; members of the community were kin in faith. One expression of this was for Salem’s town authorities to regulate local business with an eye to the community’s good, to fostering good relationships. When the Revolutionary War hit, it caused shortages, along with price and currency fluctuations. And local businesses started to raise prices without permission of the town authorities. The Moravian leaders criticized this as “unplanned thinking,” for unilateral price changes were motivated by self-interest that ignored larger effects on the community. One response of the leaders, presumably as a guideline, was to set a price rule for the town bakery. It was simple and would ensure both fair prices and the ability of the bakery to cover its costs. Further, businesses owned outright by the church occasionally ran at losses that amounted to subsidies for poorer members of the community.
The impact of the Revolutionary War undoubtedly had as much impact on the community of Salem as the coronavirus has had on communities today. In each instance, we find opportunistic behavior that dishonors the well-founded moral view that “we are all in this together.” However, we also find individual and corporate examples of goodness that affirm in concrete ways that we indeed are all in this together.
