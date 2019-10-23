North Carolina’s farmers have been asked to overcome a wide range of challenges in recent years: declining commodity prices, tariffs, hurricanes, floods and droughts. When federal lawmakers legalized hemp in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, the new cash crop gave us hope for the future of farming nationally and here in North Carolina.
Hemp cultivation has already produced positive financial returns for our state’s farmers, and this is only the beginning. The acceptance of hemp and hemp-derived products by our legislators and law enforcement, combined with the boom in consumer demand, has the potential to create enormous economic opportunities for North Carolina farmers. Even Forbes magazine has reported that the domestic cannabidiol (CBD) market will surpass $20 billion by 2024.
Our state’s climate and the agricultural expertise honed over generations as a worldwide leader in tobacco farming have positioned us well to lead in this promising new industry — potentially saving family farms and providing an economic boost to struggling rural communities.
For these reasons, North Carolina was one of the first states in the nation to launch an Industrial Hemp Pilot Program three years ago. Today 1,343 North Carolina farmers are licensed to grow hemp, cultivating 16,698 acres and 6,371,308 square feet of greenhouse space for 863 registered processors.
Updated hemp provisions in the 2019 N.C. Farm Act were originally designed to advance North Carolina as a hemp industry leader. Yet, here we are battling with misinformed legislators who refuse to believe the economic reality of hemp. To protect the future of our small businesses, this summer farmers have been forced repeatedly to leave their fields, travel to Raleigh and defend this promising agricultural commodity.
Law enforcement has also been quick to oppose hemp, specifically certain hemp-based products. Their objections are rooted in a fear that legal hemp products will complicate their efforts to enforce marijuana laws, claiming it will be more difficult to establish the probable cause needed to search a citizen or their property.
Law enforcement’s fear mongering has successfully lobbied the N.C. House to include language that would categorize certain federally legal hemp products as marijuana, a move that could handicap our farmers and limit their access to financing and crop insurance — not to mention end up in litigation. State law can’t preempt federal law, and federal law makes it clear that hemp is legal in all forms.
While some state lawmakers seem to struggle with this concept, the overwhelming majority of voters agree. A recent poll conducted by Public Policy Polling found that 71% of North Carolina voters do not believe that law enforcement would be justified in confiscating and/or arresting citizens and business owners who possess hemp or products containing hemp, since it is legal under federal law. In fact, North Carolinians want to see the hemp industry live up to its full potential, as the poll also shows that 70% of respondents support hemp cultivation in the state if it enables farmers to sustain their farms and boost rural communities.
The hemp industry, farmers included, have offered more than a handful of solutions to address opposing concerns, including field test kits, open-container laws and efforts to protect probable cause. Unfortunately, these solutions appear to have fallen on deaf ears.
Law enforcement representatives have been asked to overcome their fears of compliance with federal law, but they consistently dismiss attempts at compromise. Farmers, however, have been asked time and time again to comply with ever-changing laws and regulations and to overcome continual and increasing challenges. North Carolina needs a balanced approach.
Industrial hemp provides an exciting opportunity to resolve those challenges. North Carolina’s farmers, and the communities in which we live and operate, are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this promising business opportunity — but only if our elected officials don’t push the industry to another state first.
Opportunities like this don’t come along often and will not last forever. It’s time for those with concerns to put their differences aside and work with Republican state Sen. Brent Jackson of Autryville to pass a state Farm Act that supports North Carolina’s farmers.
