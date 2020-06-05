In 2003, I wrote an essay for the program book of the St. Paul (Minn.) Chamber Orchestra titled “The Sublime Sounds of Silence.” The occasion was a performance of Beethoven’s last symphony, the mighty Ninth, a piece that ends with the composer’s uplifting choral finale based on Friedrich Schiller’s poem, “An die Freude” (Ode to Joy). The principal theme of this movement is one of universal brotherhood under the watchful eye of a loving deity.
The essay explored some of the qualities that defined Ludwig van Beethoven’s music composed toward the end of life, music of unparalleled and unsurpassed profundity. I wrote those words in the aftermath of the calamity of 9/11. In the face of the new crises facing this country — the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the anguished national (and international) outcry for justice following the needless murder of George Floyd — the importance of this music remains undiminished. And so my thoughts return to Minnesota and Beethoven, and the lessons we can learn from both.
Born in the Rhenish town of Bonn, in 1770, Beethoven spent most of his life in Vienna, where he died in 1827. When he was in his late 20s, the gifted pianist and composer began to lose his hearing, a condition that grew incrementally worse throughout his life. In the autumn of 1802, Beethoven penned a letter to his brothers known as the Heiligenstadt Testament — a letter in which he expressed his profound despair, realizing that his infirmity was not only incurable, but was destined to worsen. The letter reveals his depression and sense of embarrassment, fearing that if the public knew of his condition, he would no longer be taken seriously. Beethoven might have been forgiven if he saw his encroaching deafness as unmerited punishment from an unjust power. But this was not the case. He adapted and changed.
While for all intents and purposes Beethoven eventually became “clinically” deaf toward the last decade of his life, how the composer adapted to his ever-decreasing ability to hear is the topic of an engrossing book by Robin Wallace, “Hearing Beethoven: A Story of Musical Loss and Discovery.” Bookmarks and the Winston-Salem Symphony will be hosting an online discussion of Wallace’s book on June 11.
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the great composer’s birth, an event celebrated around the globe. How ironic is it then that the world is now deprived of live performances of his music? Winston-Salem was in the midst of its own celebration — BTHVN Rocks W-S — a year-long series of concerts, operas, lectures and events sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem. Over 30 arts organizations signed on to the project that began two years ago with a conversation between myself and the general director/artistic director of the Piedmont Opera Company, Jamie Allbritten. With the opera company and the Winston-Salem Symphony taking the lead, the idea spread like wildfire to give birth to a wonderful collaboration of participants (for more information, see https://mbwspresents.org/). The project got off to a roaring start with a festive press conference at the headquarters of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County in January, and a few concerts in January and February, only to be brought to a halt by the widespread consequences of the pandemic, with which we have all been forced to cope. Many of the events that had been planned — most notably a performance of Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio, an opera that deals with the righting of an unjust political wrong — cannot take place.
Yet, like Beethoven himself, we must learn to adapt. Many participating organizations and individuals have persevered by offering online book discussions, mini-concerts on YouTube and other virtual forms of communication. Like Beethoven himself, whose isolation from the external world of sound did not stop the music from pouring out of his soul, we can still find ingenious ways to keep the music playing. As he emerged from the crisis of 1802, Beethoven wrote, “Let your deafness no longer be a secret — even in art.” Coming to terms with his condition freed him to enter the most productive phase of his life. And even at the end, his most public works, the Missa solemnis and Ninth Symphony, were beacons of hope for a war-weary Europe.
But it was in his final compositional projects, the last string quartets, that Beethoven made his most profound musical statements. Here, truly, music takes over where words alone fail. The movement that gives us the deepest glimpse into his soul is the “Holy Song of Thanksgiving of a Convalescent to the Deity in the Lydian Mode” from his Quartet in A Minor, Op. 132. To experience this music is akin to eavesdropping in on a personal confessional. It is a both a deeply moving prayer of gratitude for being granted the possibility of renewed strength.
Here is inspiration that can bring us comfort, hope and consolation for our own time. It reminds us that brighter days lie ahead. The ideal expressed in Schiller’s poem that “All mankind become brothers” is a hopeful reminder that as long as we keep his music in our hearts and minds, we are truly never alone.
