More than 6 million North Carolina residents battle chronic conditions like heart disease, Alzheimer's, and cancer. Each year, 50,000 North Carolinians succumb to these illnesses.
Unfortunately, coping with chronic disease could soon become a lot more difficult, particularly for seniors. Right now, policymakers in Washington are looking to trim federal spending by introducing various forms of drug price controls into Medicare.
Though well-intentioned, these reforms would inevitably undermine seniors' ability to access the best treatments available.
Thankfully, North Carolinians have one of the Senate's toughest patient advocates in their corner: Sen. Thom Tillis. We're counting on his leadership to defeat these dangerous proposals.
Most prescription medications for seniors fall under the popular Medicare Part D program. But a special class of drugs, those administered under a doctor's direct supervision, fall under Medicare Part B. These include chemotherapy and other infused or injected medicines that treat some of the more devastating diseases.
Under socialized health care systems, like in the United Kingdom, the government dictates how much it will pay doctors, drug makers, hospitals and other providers for all forms of medical care.
Some in Washington see that as an attractive approach. After all, these countries do pay less for certain drugs than the United States. So they want to tie these drug costs in America to the lower prices paid in foreign countries.
But the truth is that foreign price controls prioritize government savings over patients' wellbeing. The government arbitrarily decides what the price of the medicine will be, and the price often doesn’t reflect the value the medicine provides patients or society more broadly. Patients suffer in the form of restricted access to the best treatments as government ministers decide the cost is too great.
Consider new medicines to treat heart disease. From 2011 to 2018, Americans had access to all the new therapies available anywhere in the world. UK patients had access to only 80 percent. For French patients, the figure was 50 percent.
It's a similar story with cancer drugs. Only 65 percent of new oncology treatments launched since 2011 were available in France. In the UK? Just 74 percent. Americans had access to 95 percent.
Yes, these countries may save money on prescription drugs. But there's no free lunch. Patients ultimately pay with their health, and even their lives, for their governments' socialist policies.
In addition to blocking patients' immediate access to medicines, price controls hurt people by stifling medical research. Creating a drug is a risky venture. Roughly 90 percent of drugs fail to make it through clinical trials to FDA approval. Firms won't make these investments if the government can arbitrarily set the price of those few medicines that do receive the FDA’s stamp of approval.
Is denying current and future patients access to groundbreaking medical innovation really a legacy North Carolina's representatives in Congress want to hang their hats on?
I hope not.
Experts predict that 2.7 million North Carolinians will have three or more chronic by 2030, up from about 1.1 million currently. Access to breakthrough treatments offers a beacon of hope for these patients and their families.
We need to keep it that way by keeping price controls -- including price controls set by foreign governments -- out of Medicare.
Sen. Tillis can protect the Tar Heel State's most vulnerable by fighting proposals that undermine patients. Those who elected him into office are counting on it.
