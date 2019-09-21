One of the great aspects of sports is the ability to engage in the fanciful world of “what if?” with the passion that suggests it reality.
How would Negro League Hall of Fame Pitcher Satchel Paige handle Yankee slugger Babe Ruth?
Could Muhammad Ali in his prime defeat young Mike Tyson? Would Michael Jordan be the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) if he played in today’s NBA?
It now appears the sports conversation has made its way into the politics by way of social media. Where sports fans use statistics and memory, the political version finds its legitimacy through a unique understanding of the Constitution.
It has been floated by a number of people, including constitutional scholars, that if former Vice President Joe Biden were the Democratic presidential nominee, he could conceivably select former President Barack Obama as his vice-presidential running mate.
I find this to be a nonsensical possibility, but will entertain the thought, given the tenuous nature of our democratic guardrails.
To continue this conversation requires that one assume that after being leader of the free world, Obama would want the job that the first vice president, John Adams, described to his wife Abigail as, “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.”
Since the advent of the modern presidency, with the possible exception of Bill Clinton, by the end of their second term most inhabitants of the Oval Office were ready to vacate the premises.
Desire for a Biden/Obama ticket is ensnarled in the thicket of nostalgia. It is a great leap backward when forward is the only option available.
Doesn’t the Constitution address the implausibility of this pipe dream ticket? Of course it does; it’s called the 22nd Amendment.
The 22nd Amendment reads:
“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”
Under this provision, had John F. Kennedy been assassinated in 1961 rather 1963, Lyndon Johnson could not have entertained thoughts of running in 1968. The only living president who could serve as vice president under the 22nd Amendment would be 94-year-old Jimmy Carter.
Nevertheless, Cornell University constitutional law professor Michael Dorf holds the view that it is uncertain whether Obama is prohibited from being on the ticket with Biden. He certainly believes it would require a court challenge, but does not see it being as far-fetched as many seem to believe.
Dorf’s reading of the 22nd Amendment offers that one cannot be elected president more than two terms — it does not expressly prohibit one from assuming the office. The rationale being, if tragedy were to befall Biden, Obama could ascend to the presidency, thus no violation of the Constitution.
In a 2015 Washington Post column, citing the case of Powell v. McCormack, Dorf established precedent for a narrow reading of what constitutes “eligibility.”
“The 22nd Amendment, to my mind, is a stand-alone provision,” Dorf said. It is a stipulation based on being elected.
He continued, “The drafters of this language knew the difference between getting elected to an office and holding an office. They could have just said ‘no person may hold the office of president more than twice.’ But they didn’t.”
That’s a provocative undertaking for constitutional law students, but I am not convinced of its efficacy for the republic. Isn’t this simply a way to circumvent the Constitution without going through the arduous task of overturning the 22nd Amendment?
But as much as some wish to parse the meaning, purpose and spirit of the 22nd Amendment, the 12th Amendment stands as the immovable object that I believe puts an end to the illusions of the Biden/Obama ticket.
The final sentence of 12th Amendment reads:
“But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States.”
How is Barack Obama, or any other two-term president, eligible to become vice president beyond the whimsical notions of those longing to once again hear chants of “Yes we can”? What is the constitutional basis that counters a former two-term president becoming vice president that does not violate the 12th Amendment?
In the unlikely event that a Biden/Obama ticket were put forth, it is doubtful it could pass constitutional muster in the courts. But predicting how the courts would decide such matters is, at best, a volatile enterprise. If the courts were to hear the case, maybe sports fans could finally get a definitive ruling on whether Babe Ruth could get a hit off Satchel Paige.
