Much of the impeachment discussion about President Donald Trump has been juxtaposed with that of Bill Clinton and the resignation of Richard Nixon. We might be well served to also examine the relationship between the Trump impeachment and that of the 17th president, Andrew Johnson.
Johnson, who survived conviction in the Senate by a single vote, committed no criminal act; he was not in violation of the Constitution per se. His “crime” was something more nebulous. Johnson was attempting to undermine what Abraham Lincoln defined at Gettysburg as a “new birth of freedom.”
Lincoln’s “new birth” was the moment equality was enjoined to officially accompany liberty as the foundational pillars of the American experiment. The conclusion of the Civil War meant the America prior to 1861 would not be the America post-1865.
After Lincoln’s assassination in April 1865, America was confronted with two overarching questions: Under what conditions would the states in rebellion be readmitted into the Union? And what rights would ex-slaves have?
After the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, was ratified in December 1865, Johnson assumed the position that nothing else need be done to address the aforementioned questions, especially if it were deemed onerous to the states formerly in rebellion.
Believing they held the responsibility of carrying the banner of the martyred President Lincoln, Republicans in Congress sought to bring Lincoln’s “new birth of freedom” to a tangible reality. But that vision was in tension with the new president, who was not as committed to see America embrace a more equal footing.
In February 1866, the Republican-led Congress passed the Freedmen’s Bureau Bill. It called for the distribution of land to the freedmen (ex-slaves), provided schools for their children and set up military courts in Southern states to protect freedmen’s rights. But Johnson vetoed the bill, citing it as unconstitutional and too expensive. Republicans did not have the votes for an override.
In March 1866, Congress passed the Civil Rights Bill. It declared ex-slaves to be U.S. citizens and gave them the right to make contracts, sue, be witnesses in court and own land.
Once again Johnson vetoed the legislation. He stated in his veto message that the legislation would “operate in favor of the colored and against the white race.” This time Republicans overrode Johnson’s veto. It marked the first time in American history Congress had overturned a presidential veto.
Johnson was on record in opposition to the 14th Amendment, which formally placed the equality ethos of the Declaration of Independence into the Constitution.
Republicans in Congress viewed Johnson, through his executive actions, as emboldening mob violence in the South against freedmen and others.
In 1867, Republicans in Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act. This prohibited the president from firing any appointed government official, even his own cabinet members, without Senate approval.
Johnson attempted to fire his Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton, without Senate approval. Stanton had been working with the Republicans to undermine Johnson’s policies relating to Reconstruction. Though ruled unconstitutional in 1926, firing Stanton violated the Tenure of Office Act, serving as the pretext for Johnson’s impeachment.
Scholars have subsequently debated the legitimacy of Andrew Johnson’s impeachment. What cannot be debated was that Johnson’s vision for America was no longer applicable for a nation nearly torn asunder.
Like post-Civil War America, we are once again confronted with two overarching questions: Should the notion of executive and legislative branches of government be considered co-equal in name only? And is there a corresponding relationship between our constitutional commitment and political allegiance?
These questions are less about Donald Trump and House Democrats; they are mere bit players in a larger civics drama. These questions are about us. Moreover, answering in the affirmative on either or both questions will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm to the republic.
What type of republic do we want to be? What type of republic do we wish to leave to posterity?
If we simply wished to be reinforced by information that justifies our current positions or view those whose worldview is 180 degrees from ours as lacking in moral virtue, there is little need to consider the overarching questions. We already have our answer, though it may be void of the judicious inquiry necessary to sustain a republic.
If however, we want a different answer, one consistent with the nation’s origins, but may be antithetical to our presuppositions, we must return to those great, albeit imperfect, wells of democracy originally excavated by the Founders.
I agree with the president that the charges he abused power and obstructed Congress are “not even a crime.” But like Johnson, do his actions violate something more central to the American experiment?
