Presidential hopeful Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has made raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour one of his key policy proposals. While Sanders rejects those who suggest his proposal is radical, the question that he must answer is: Is it realistic?
The current federal minimum wage is $7.25. July 24, 2009, marked the last time it was raised. A number of economist have come to the conclusion that had wages kept pace with productivity since 1969, $15 per hour is roughly where the federal minimum wage would stand currently. But wages have not kept pace with productivity, so what’s the answer?
Sanders’ proposal works easily in high-wage cities such as San Francisco, New York and Seattle. How would it work in low-wage communities like Jackson, Miss., Little Rock, Ark. or Tulsa, Okla?
Currently, 21 of the 50 states have a minimum wage equivalent to the federal mandate. The remaining states are higher, with minimum wage rates ranging from $8.75 to $14 per hour. On July 1, Washington, D.C., will enact a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
California’s minimum wage is $13 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees; businesses with 25 or fewer employees have a minimum wage of $12 per hour.
My underlying question is not the efficacy of raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, but can it be implemented nationwide? A full-time employee at $15 per hour earns $2,400 per month or $31,200 annually. What does that look like in high- and low-wage communities, respectively?
According to Housing and Urban Development, in 2018, an annual salary of $82,200 for an individual and $117,400 for a family of four was considered “low income” in San Francisco. Conversely, the median income in Jackson, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is $37,563.
Between these two polarities, a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage is potentially meaningless in high-wage cities and unsustainable in low-wage communities.
If action were to be taken to raise the minimum wage, would it be prudent to address the challenges presented with a subsidy or tax credit? And would that necessitate instituting a progressive income tax to pay for it? Or should there be some reduction in farm and corporate subsidies already in existence? There’s always the preferred and most irresponsible option, which is to offer subsidies to certain businesses, cut nothing and allow the deficit to balloon further, while justifying the actions based on it being a campaign promise.
Another possibility would be to remove the strict $15-per-hour mandate, replacing it with something that grants more flexibility — perhaps a percentage tied to the median income of local communities. Not only is it unrealistic that Jackson and San Francisco share a $15-per-hour minimum wage, but the similar holds true for California towns like Barstow and Bakersfield.
Though this seems to be the more prudent possibility, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the elephant in the room that could render the minimum wage discussion, regardless of the path pursued, moot. As AI progresses, some believe that it will engulf large sectors of the workforce, causing mass-scale unemployment and social unrest. As I have previously opined, a 2013 Oxford study suggests as much as 47% of current U.S. jobs are at risk of automation. Offering a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage as if there were not a looming threat that individuals at the lower economic wage scale will be replaced by automation is irresponsible.
Ironically, Denmark, the country that Sanders often cites as a model economy that merits emulating to some degree, does not have a minimum wage. The minimum wage is not required because employer associations and the unions determine wages for the sectors. The state does not play an active role in determining wages.
More than 65% of Danish workers belong to a trade union. According to the Bureau of Labor, 6.2% of American workers belong to private-sector unions, while 35.3% are public-sector members. At the epicenter of the Danish economy rests a very different philosophy from that of the U.S.
A key component to governing is responsibility. The issues I’ve put forth are rudimentary for any consideration to increase the federal minimum wage by roughly 100%.
Assuming momentarily a Sanders presidency and Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress, the aforementioned concerns must be addressed if it is to garner 218 votes in the House of Representatives and 51 votes in the Senate. Otherwise, this is merely talk on the campaign trail and should not be viewed as viable.
