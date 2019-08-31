Several of America’s greatest presidents also possess the dubious distinction of having violated the Constitution while in office.
Debate remains whether the Louisiana Purchase, authorized by Thomas Jefferson in 1804, passed constitutional muster. Did it violate the notion of separation of powers?
There is common agreement that Abraham Lincoln violated the Constitution when he suspended habeas corpus without consulting Congress. In doing so, he enabled the military to arrest and detain thousands of civilians believed to be Confederate spies without due process.
In 1945, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Endo v. the United States that the government could not continue to detain a citizen who was “concededly loyal” to the United States, thereby finding Executive Order 9066, signed by Franklin Roosevelt, which justified Japanese internment, unconstitutional.
Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt are deservedly in the pantheon of great presidents, but the aforementioned episodes crossed a constitutional threshold. I also believe all three were committed to the portion of the presidential oath that reads: “And will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
President Donald Trump has not, in my view, committed a provable constitutional infraction on the level of Lincoln, Roosevelt or Jefferson. But he is guilty of a more insidious infraction — he may be the only president in American history that is a constitutional atheist.
Every president has been frustrated by constitutional constriction. But the current president appears to not hold the Constitution in reverence — he is a nonbeliever. For the president, the Constitution is not the moral guide that he struggles to align with his policy goals; it is conveniently kept instead in the toolbox of transactional devices.
It is not a presidential perquisite that one must possess a constitutional acumen on par with Supreme Court Justices Oliver Wendell Holmes or Louis Brandeis. But that doesn’t grant one license to approach the office and the Constitution as if it were a totalitarian regime. There is a reason separation of powers exist.
In the midst of his unilateral trade war with China, the president recently ordered private companies to not do business with China. The president claimed to have the constitutional high ground. Yet he feigned a power reserved for despots.
The president did cite the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), passed in the wake of Watergate and Vietnam, which gives the president “broad authority to regulate a variety of economic transactions following a declaration of national emergency.” In keeping with the doctrine of separation of powers, the IEEPA requires the president also to consult Congress. The president neglected the latter part of his constitutional responsibility.
Though the president walked back his use of the IEEPA at the G-7 meetings, it begs the question: Will the president ever appreciate that the Constitution exists as the democratic framework to stay within, not as an inconvenience to circumvent?
In February, the president admitted he “didn’t need to” declare a national emergency but did so to speed up construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Where in Article II of the Constitution does it authorize the president to declare a national emergency when unable to achieve goals through democratic channels?
In May, Fox News senior legal analyst Andrew Napolitano considered the president to be on a “very dangerous trend.”
“We call it the separation of powers,” Napolitano said. “The president can’t write the laws, the Congress can’t put somebody on trial and the courts can’t determine tax rates,” he said. “That is at least the theory of the Constitution.”
Napolitano was referring to the president’s order to Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to not purchase a missile defense system approved by Congress and instead use the funds to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
In the same week the president ordered to send troops to secure the border, Napolitano pointed out how this violated the separation of powers, because the president’s oath does not allow military forces to be deployed to deal with domestic issues.
From the foreign and domestic emoluments clauses to the investigation conducted by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the president has consistently proceeded as if the Constitution was at best a speed bump. He demonstrates no appreciation that the document he swore to defend is a guardrail to keep one within the democratic norms to which society has been committed since 1787.
It’s quite possible the president may be, as his supporters offer, an unconventional politician who thinks outside the box. The other possibility is that he doesn’t understand the Constitution, he’s unfamiliar with its terms, or worse, he just doesn’t give a damn because he doesn’t believe in its power.
