Capitalism sat contently in a bar. The stock market roared; interest rates and unemployment were at record lows. Just as Capitalism was thinking to itself, “What could possibly go wrong?” Communism walked in.
“Mind if I join you?” Communism asked.
“Depends, who’s paying?” Capitalism quipped.
“That’s the problem with you, Capitalism, you throw around nickels as if they were manhole covers; you can afford to buy me a drink!”
“But you don’t seem to understand or care, they’re my nickels!”
“Well that’s not exactly true! Don’t the workers count for something?”
“Still clinging to that debunked ideology? Did you stop by to harass me?”
“No, just wanted to have a drink with an old friend.”
“We’re not friends, more like adversaries.”
“Why do you despise me so? What have I ever done to you?”
“It’s your very existence. You represent the opposite of everything I value. You suck the life out of the economy. You stifle ingenuity, creativity and progress. Because of our fundamental differences, the United States was victorious over the Soviet Union in the Cold War.”
“Wait, you actually believe the Cold War included a contest between capitalism and communism?”
“Don’t be obtuse, you know the history as well as I.”
“I had nothing to do with the collapse of the Soviet Union.”
“Did someone just paint ‘stupid’ on my forehead?”
“No, you don’t have ‘stupid’ painted on your forehead. ‘Ignorant,’ ‘naïve,’ ‘lacking curiosity’ perhaps, but not ‘stupid.’”
“So you’re telling me the Soviet Union was a capitalist society? What about China, Cuba or North Korea, should I assume these are also capitalist nations?” Capitalism asked with sarcastic laughter.
“Not at all, but they weren’t communist, either. Just because one makes a claim doesn’t mean it’s true. Hey, how about that drink?”
“What type of comrade-laced gibberish is that?”
“Buy me that drink and I will gladly explain.”
“Explain first.”
“Contrary to what many assume, there has never been a purely communist state since the philosophy was created. If you read Karl Marx’s ‘Das Kapital,’ you would clearly see stark departures from what he advocated and what was implemented in Russia after the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917. All the countries you mentioned were authoritarian regimes calling themselves communist. Frankly, Marx would be appalled by them all.”
Just then, Socialism walked in.
“Wow, I don’t believe my eyes! Who would have thought you two would be caught in the same place engaging in civil discourse?”
“Who said it was civil?” Capitalism quipped.
“Capitalism never changes,” Communism said. “I sat down with good intentions, and he took issue with buying me a drink and it’s been downhill from there.”
“Well, why don’t I let you ‘Siamese twins’ have some bonding time by excusing myself?” Capitalism asked mockingly.
“Aren’t you oozing with hyperbole and ignorance?” Socialism asked. “Your need to make us synonymous only shows how little you know. The fact is, Capitalism, you need me more than you are willing to admit. Maybe more than Communism, if Communism were a real thing.”
“I have no idea what you mean.”
“Oh contraire, mon ami! Where in the world, Capitalism, are you operating in the manner drawn up by Adam Smith? Let me help you out … nowhere!”
“You know as well as I, strict capitalism might lead to anarchy!” Capitalism said defensively.
“Exactly! Therefore, the primary difference between you and me is the extent to which government intervention is involved in the economy.”
“But look at all the ways you cripple society! At least your communist brother doesn’t try to hide the dysfunction. You keep poor people dependent on government, calling it equality. Do I need to remind you how unsuccessful the Great Society programs have been?”
“Do you remember the G.I. Bill of 1944?”
“Of course I do!”
“Well, that little socialist project was a key factor in creating a permanent middle class in America. You decried public power, Social Security, bank-deposit insurance and the Affordable Care Act. You said they were examples of socialism robbing America’s freedoms.”
“That’s how I saw it!”
“Do you see corporate welfare in the same light? I hate to break this to you, but the $90 billion in annual subsidies that the United States provides multi-national corporations is not exactly pulling oneself up by one’s bootstraps.”
“What’s your point?”
“It is increasingly difficult to achieve Jeffersonian democracy void of Hamiltonian means. Like it or not, you need my help.”
After a few minutes of uncomfortable silence, Socialism said, “Let’s stop this needless bickering. I’ll by drinks for all of us; get what you want, it’s on me tonight!”
As Capitalism and Communism thanked Socialism for the generosity, Socialism quickly turned to the bartender and whispered, “Put it on Capitalism’s tab.”
