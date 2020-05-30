Recently, the Supreme Court heard two cases involving President Trump’s financial records. It is my hope the court rules against the president on both.
These are not the musings of partisanship, but rather my concern against further erosion of norms.
Should one examine these cases through the limited lens of the potential impact for Donald J. Trump, my comments could be deemed partisan. But through the expanded lens of our system of checks and balances, how the Supreme Court decides could impact our institutional guardrails going forward.
At issue are several subpoenas originated by congressional committees (the House Financial Services Committee, the House Intelligence Committee and the House Government Oversight Committee), along with the New York grand jury for President Trump’s financial records, prior to his becoming president.
If legal precedent is an accurate barometer, the president could be holding a losing hand.
The court, in U.S. v. Nixon, by unanimous vote in 1974 ordered President Richard Nixon to comply with a federal grand jury subpoena for tape recordings relevant to the Watergate investigation. In 1997, the court, once again unanimously, in Jones v. Clinton, ordered President Bill Clinton to testify in a sexual harassment case stemming from his time as governor.
The slippery-slope argument offered by the president’s attorney, Jay Sekulow, contends there are more than 2,300 state and local district attorneys nationwide and that a ruling against the president in the New York case would embolden any local DA to harass a sitting president they opposed.
Sekulow’s understanding of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause means that state prosecutors simply don’t possess the power to investigate a sitting president. Though the Supremacy Clause holds the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land, does it insulate the president from possible wrongdoing prior to becoming commander in chief?
Moreover, do state and local and jurisdictions have a right to move forward with criminal investigations that could potentially involve the president even though it is widely accepted a president cannot be charged with a crime until after leaving office?
Team Trump’s legal argument against the congressional requests suggests only impeachment that subsequently leads to the removal from office can hold the president accountable.
This is an argument that seems to suggest the president is indeed above the law. In October 2019, during New York’s grand subpoena case, Judge Denny Chin asked Trump’s attorney William Consovoy, that once an individual becomes president would local authorities be prohibited from investigating any potential wrongdoing on his part?
“That is correct,” Consovoy, responded.
This would be the appropriate time to offer the proviso: Do not try any variation of this legal argument at home! You will go to jail!
Using the language by Stuart Gerson, who served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration, in a brief in opposition to the president’s legal position, is there a demonstrable public need for these documents that outweighs any argument about presidential privilege that might be raised?
Moreover, given the president’s continued involvement in his business affairs, does the public have a right to know about his current dealings? It would appear the only possible way to answer negatively to the aforementioned questions is to remain ensconced in the president’s sycophant cocoon.
Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist 70, argued for a strong unitary executive leader under the Constitution as a counter to the weak executive under the Articles of Confederation. Part of Hamilton’s argument for a unitary president was based on the need to ensure accountability.
Should the court rule with the president, in either or both cases, does it not do damage to the notion of accountability within the executive branch?
There is also the possibility the court will punt on the issue, specifically involving the House, by suggesting this is a political matter outside its jurisdiction. That would be a de facto victory for the president that would embolden future presidents to remain outside the long established democratic guardrails. It could potentially render the executive branch superior to the legislative and judicial branches.
Have we reached a point in the American experiment where we are willing to accept, with the possible exception of gravity, that no law is applicable to the president so long as he or she remains in office? If that is the standard, don’t we owe Nixon a posthumous apology?
It is highly unlikely support for the president’s legal argument is ubiquitous. How many would maintain similar support if the individual in question was the president’s immediate predecessor?
The legal questions involved are not subjective standards specific to Donald J. Trump; they are objective questions that impact the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.