I have long been enthralled by the words of the Declaration of Independence. Captivated by the audacity of its artisans. It was an unprecedented commitment to form a country based on a radical idea, the principles of liberty and equality.
For this reason, I was compelled to write The Radical Declaration: An Enlightened American Idea.
It is impossible to have a judicious understanding of the critical issues facing America that does not ultimately include the radical idea made public on July 4, 1776. We have systematically made the Declaration suitable for canonization and framing, while embracing its core principles remains optional. But the Declaration remains humankind’s greatest public demonstration to the commitment to human agency.
I recognize the previous statement void of any further discussion would receive pushback from those who feel the Declaration is not applicable. They see a document, understandably so, marred under the weight of misogyny and racism, producing subjective liberty and inequality.
Is the true meaning of the Declaration concealed under the weight of annual festivities and a jingoistic attitude, which serve as an acceptable and tragic obfuscation? Do we do ourselves a disservice by condensing the idea of the Declaration, its ideals, with the imperfection of the founders and the associated application into a one-size-fits-all box?
But that is too easy, too simplistic. To understand the Declaration in the aforementioned manner is to grope aimlessly for a predetermined outcome. It is irrelevant that the Founder’s vision was limited to white male landowners; they pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to a document that said all are created equal.
That notion was reinforced in 1868, with the ratification of the 14th Amendment and its equal protection clause that placed the ethos of the Declaration into the Constitution.
To unearth the radical aspects of the document, it may require that we understand the paradox of the American narrative by engaging in a liberal use of America’s 21st century N-word — nuance!
Those who view the Declaration through the lens of marginalization perhaps see a document written exclusively for the unstated, but nevertheless, intended beneficiaries of white male landowners.
At the time of Declaration’s ratification many states allowed only white male adult property owners the voting franchise. Not only did the initial vision disenfranchise all women and people of color, but also estimates ranging anywhere from 30-50 percent of the white male population. Moreover, the overwhelming majority of Americans living today would be disenfranchised if the founder’s initial intent were frozen in perpetuity.
Paradoxically, America has been made better, moving closer to its stated commitments because those looking through the lens of marginalization held the nation accountable to its original commitments.
In every movement of change, the Declaration was the moral touchstone that legitimized those efforts.
One need only read the initial two paragraphs of the Declaration to unearth the radicalism, specifically for those who feel marginalized. In those words, the circumstances of the marginalized are articulated; a course of action is proposed, and it concludes with a moral justification for the advocacy of said action.
The same formula is embedded in the Rev. Martin Luther King’s Letter from Birmingham Jail. It is a formula for those who feel the weight of marginalization, whereby one could posit the paradoxical argument that those in the 21st century who identify as marginalized may be the greatest conduits for sustaining the ideals embedded in the Declaration.
The initial two paragraphs present a concept that should be inspirational to those who identify as marginalized. But it requires courage to look beyond what may have been the founders’ original intent to see that the Declaration is not only a document that commemorates the nation’s founding, but also a credo for those who identify with marginalization.
Was it not through this lens that we helped bring the Reconstruction Amendments to fruition? Would we have women’s suffrage or a civil rights movement without this lens? Are not the foundational blocks on which marriage equality stands also based on this lens?
Anytime courageous foot soldiers stood up, pushing America to be better, were they not in essence taking the nation back to those great wells of democracy originally excavated by the founders? Were not the founders the first to look through the lens of marginalization by declaring their independence from British rule?
The lens of marginalization founded a nation based on a radical idea. That idea has been sustained by an uncanny ability to see where America has fallen short, but also by the indeterminate hope in the words ratified on July 4, 1776.
