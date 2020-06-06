How many sequels will it require before we cry out in unison: “Enough!”
But we can’t seem to get enough.
Just as Jeff Bridges replaced John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn in the 2010 remake of “True Grit,” George Floyd in Minneapolis reprised Eric Garner’s 2014 Staten Island role in the continuing drama, “I can’t breathe!”
Wasn’t “Romeo and Juliet” and “West Side Story” essentially the same story by another name? Oscar Grant, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile and others have been miscast, starring in the leading role played most recently by Floyd. Though a different title and different cast, it was, nevertheless, the same story.
I’m not sure whether Floyd cried out 11 times, “I can’t breathe,” as did Garner. Given the outcome, however, it’s obvious neither performance was convincing. One critic, Petal Miss., Mayor Hal Marx, in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, callously opined, “If you can talk, you can breathe!”
This real life drama brings to life Ralph Ellison’s epic 1952 novel “Invisible Man.” But 68 years after Ellison’s seminal work hit the stands, written in the throes of segregation and the systematic treatment of African Americans as second-class citizens, there remains a sector of people of color whose humanity remains invisible by some sworn to protect and serve.
After being subdued, put to the ground and handcuffed, what warranted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to keep his knee firmly placed on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes? One onlooker (an uncredited extra) can be heard on the video crying out, “He is human, bro!”
Then there’s the aftermath, everyone headed to the silos of self-righteousness. All respective parties involved believing they have magically discovered the asterisk that justifies any subsequent actions.
Protesters use cries for “justice” as a convenient euphemism for a predetermined outcome, in a manner that would make Judge Isaac Parker, better known as the “Hanging Judge,” proud. What began as righteous indignation for the absurd became a paltry excuse by some to break laws.
In Columbus, Ohio, armed protesters, in response to Floyd’s death, reportedly broke windows and stormed the statehouse. While this is unacceptable, it should be noted the notion of showing up to a statehouse armed did not begin in Columbus.
It is hypocrisy of the highest order that defines those storming the Columbus statehouse as “thugs,” as did President Trump, but views similar behavior in Lansing, Mich., separated only by hue, weeks earlier, as “very good people.” If such differences must be explained with the conjunction “but,” it’s already problematic.
The city of Minneapolis furthered the absurdity, appearing to have forgotten the existence of the First Amendment, as it reportedly arrested credentialed members of the press.
It is not inconsistent to stand with the protesters and abhor the violence. The outrage is understandable, but when it turns violent, the moral high ground has been ceded. The violence cannot be conveniently repackaged as uprisings in lieu of riots, nor can it be rationalized by offering it was largely conducted by outside agitators.
Perhaps a new twist to this old story was the president’s full authoritarian persona, complete with tear gas and rubber bullets. The president seized on the opportunity for a photo in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church holding a Bible — a reminder that the Christian faith has the dubious distinction of being on both sides of many of the world’s atrocities.
The inspiration for the original script was created in 1619, changes were overlooked in 1776, and the edits in 1787 were merely a compromise to keep up with the production schedule. Though we’ve tinkered around the edges, the story still clamors for a different ending.
Unlike “Moby Dick,” there can be no conclusion that has Ahab surviving or one where Rhett Butler of “Gone with the Wind” suddenly gives a damn; this trite ending to an otherwise plodding melodrama arrives several minutes before the overture concludes.
One cannot be aghast watching Floyd’s life ebb away but find the riots and deaths in the aftermath justifiable. Nor can one be solely outraged by the riots and not see Floyd’s humanity. This story demands we simultaneously and uncomfortably hold all of it. It is the price that must be paid for our systematic neglect.
Like an effervescent added to water, we will bubble up on cue, fueled by emotion, but eventually fizzle out. The scene will once again fade to black accompanied by the lyrics of Buffalo Springfield, “The battle lines have been drawn, nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”
But we will wait patiently for the impending remake; the shooting location and lead roles have yet to be announced.
