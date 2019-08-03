McCreary County, located in Southern Kentucky, has only once voted for a non-Republican for president. In 1912, the Progressive Party’s Theodore Roosevelt carried the county over Republican President William Howard Taft and Democrat Woodrow Wilson. In 2016, President Trump carried McCreary County with 86.8% of the vote.
The staunch Republican, and nearly all white (98%) McCreary County also, has the distinction of being listed among the nation’s poorest counties. Moreover, according to a recent USA Today article, there are only six states poorer than Kentucky. Republican governors and legislators control nine of the 10 poorest states.
The Center for Disease Control has identified McCreary County among the top 5 percent at risk for outbreaks of HIV and/or hepatitis C as a result of the opioid epidemic.
The irony is palpable, given President Trump’s recent twitter storm against the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings:
“Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went,” Trump tweeted.
It is probably no coincidence that Cummings also serves as chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which gives him huge powers to investigate the president.
As with most of the president’s missives designed to fit with the contours of 280 characters, the latest twitter outburst was a politically calculated misdirection — catnip for the public discourse. There is no doubting that Baltimore has its challenges, as does every urban enclave.
The Boston Globe recently reported that the median net worth of black Bostonians is $8. That’s right, $8! In San Francisco, a family of four with an annual income less than $117,000 is officially classified as low income. With the average San Francisco rent exceeding $5,000 per month, it’s difficult to see how a single person could make ends meet on a $117,000 salary.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 22 percent of Baltimore’s residents live in poverty. A city marred at times by political corruption, it gained national attention with the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray in police custody. Gray’s death became a real life reenactment of the HBO TV series “The Wire,” which was also filmed in Baltimore.
Like McCreary County, Baltimore needs a rebirth, as do many American cities, towns and hamlets. Yet, the president seems more concerned with the city represented by the chair of the House Oversight Committee.
Why not focus his concern for those represented in districts that supported him overwhelmingly? Hal Rogers represents Kentucky’s 5th congressional district, which includes McCreary County. Rogers is the dean of the Kentucky congressional delegation and, until recently, served as chair of the House Appropriations Committee. Why hasn’t Rogers made inroads in his district’s opioid crisis? Why hasn’t he received a scathing early morning tweet from the president?
But the answers are simple: the plight of Baltimore, or that of McCreary County, is not what’s keeping the president up at night; it’s self-preservation.
The president has governed almost exclusively with his base in mind. According to New York Times columnist David Brooks, the president and his team are developing reelection scenarios that include losing the popular vote by 5 points but still managing victory through the Electoral College.
The president has broken the “in case of emergency break glass” box of fear and division that focuses on those deemed as “other.” This box proved effective for Alabama gubernatorial candidate George Wallace in 1962 when he vowed never to be “out-N-word” again, as well as Richard Nixon’s infamous “Southern Strategy” in 1968. The meaning within the box is coded in language designed to obfuscate the true meaning.
Former President Ronald Reagan’s “welfare queen” who owned a Cadillac and other luxury items while on the government dole was real. Her name was Linda Taylor. She was an extraordinary con artist who was emblematic of a pernicious stereotype to define people of color on government assistance.
Where Baltimore differs from McCreary County, the former substantiates a preexisting narrative. It is a narrative fortified by racial difference and poverty. Baltimore is presented to many as a norm, while McCreary County is seen as an aberration.
Even with strong economic numbers, the president has yet to break 50 percent job approval. This suggests there is no positive message that will lead to a Trump second term, hence fear.
The 2020 election is shaping up to be one that appeals to either our worst impulses or, as Lincoln stated, “The better angels of our nature.” Either way, as Margo Channing, played by Bette Davis, said in the movie All About Eve: “Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy night.”