The coronavirus pandemic has unleashed another civics tug-of-war between President Trump and “We the people.” Once again, at stake are the country’s democratic mores.
If crisis reveals character, what is one to make of the president’s recent proclamation during a coronavirus press briefing: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total.”?
The context for the president’s remarks was whether the power to decide when states would reopen rests solely with him. I would imagine the president’s brazen statement would be news to any of his 43 predecessors.
Such statements should not be viewed through the cataracts of partisanship. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, not exactly a disciple of liberal orthodoxy, and the third-highest ranking House Republican, tweeted after the president’s remarks, “The federal government does not have absolute power.”
Is the president suggesting the limits placed on the executive branch found in Article II of the Constitution are not applicable? Is he free to ignore the Bill of Rights, specifically Amendments 1, 4, 9 and 10?
Here’s where the unexamined contrarian viewpoint asks: “What about Abraham Lincoln, didn’t he assume total authority during a crisis?” I would concede Lincoln’s usurpation of the Construction is unmatched. But such questions are non-sequiturs.
By the time Lincoln officially took office, the nation was already engulfed in the unprecedented act of Southern secession. Lincoln based his actions on his oath “to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Moreover, Lincoln’s actions occurred when Congress was not in session. When Congress reconvened, Lincoln explained his actions as a “national emergency,” sought and received congressional approval. That in no way rivals the present situation.
President Trump’s comments reflect a misunderstanding about the origins of his power. What the Framers created in the presidency, even factoring the expansion of executive power over the centuries, may be the most paradoxical office conceived.
The true measure of presidential power is not derived by executive fiat (see Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation and the subsequent ratification of the 13th Amendment) as the president offers, but rather the ability to win popular support from the American people.
As popular as Franklin D. Roosevelt was after his landslide victory in 1936, the people were not willing to go along with his court-packing idea. Without the people backing him, Congress was emboldened to shoot down his proposal.
During his time in office, President Trump has seemingly pursued a contradictory leadership style where he is rewarded for the positive while taking no responsibility for any failures. But it is honesty during failure that endears a president to the people.
When John F. Kennedy oversaw the Bay of Pigs fiasco, he took full public responsibility, stating: “Victory has 100 fathers, but defeat is an orphan.” His candor led to a meteoric rise in his approval ratings.
But 24 hours after declaring his authority to be total, President Trump sought to change the narrative, announcing he would suspend payments to the World Health Organization for promoting “disinformation” from China in the initial stages of the coronavirus.
Maybe the president has information beyond the reach of global public health experts, but consider the following:
On Jan. 22, two days after the first U.S. coronavirus case was reported, the president stated: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine!”
On March 9 he tweeted: “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shutdown, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”
How comforting are the president’s attempts to assign blame when, at the time of this writing, there are now more than 640,000 confirmed cases and more than 31,000 deaths in the U.S. alone? At what point does the documented timeline cease to be the responsibility of the WHO?
Every reasonable American should want the president to succeed, but does it legitimize an unprecedented disregard of our democratic guardrails?
In moments of crisis, it is understandable that we look to our political leadership. But that doesn’t mean absolving our civic responsibilities to remain in the silos of silence when that leadership charts a course antithetical to our democratic values.
A crisis by definition can lull one into making a Faustian bargain, believing unprecedented actions may be necessary in order to return to some notion of normalcy.
We the people don’t have the bandwidth for the president to locate blame for a pandemic that has the world in a state of paralysis while he simultaneously fancies visions of authoritarian rule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.