In his the bestselling book “The Oath and the Office: A Guide to the Constitution for Future Presidents,” Brown University political science and law professor, Corey Brettschneider, accurately contends the 2020 presidential election will be a referendum on the Constitution.
I wish to offer a slight amendment to Brettschneider’s observation. The 2020 election will ultimately be a referendum on us. It will say a lot about the type of country we wish to be going forward.
We have arrived at a critical juncture. We must decide how much of the past, contributing the nation’s success, is still applicable today.
Are the democratic guardrails still in place? Do we desire a country that reduces the Declaration of Independence to a rhapsodic yarn — a history that is recalled sporadically around the campfire? Do we crave leadership that supports the Constitution only when it aligns with prevailing desires? Do we wish for American greatness that is defined solely by transactional deeds?
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, sent Secretary of State Dean Rusk to Paris to meet with President Charles de Gaulle. When Rusk attempted to show de Gaulle the photos of the missile installations, the French president reportedly waved Rusk off, stating: “No, no, no. The word of the president of the United States is good enough for me.”
Is the word of the president of the United States still good enough for our closest allies in the 21st century? Would French President Emmanuel Macron feel today, as did de Gaulle 57 years ago, confidence about U.S. credibility?
Maybe none of this is important, especially if the United States does not find itself in a crisis that requires support from its allies. Lest we forget, the United States had hard data when it went to the United Nations prior to the preemptive strike against Iraq.
Does it matter if the United States still has the global credibility it once possessed that transcends its economic and military might?
“Trust but verify,” originally a Russian proverb, became the mantra embraced by President Ronald Reagan during negotiations with the former Soviet Union. Is that what our allies now say about the United States?
Perhaps the more important question: Does any of that matter?
But now, we’ve evolved to a place where the current occupant of the Oval Office appears to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies that have clearly established Russian meddling in the United States’ 2016 elections.
The latest CBS News poll found nearly 60 percent feel the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction. If it were exclusively about America’s low unemployment rate, positive job numbers and GDP growth, the economic data would serve as strong indicators that the nation is headed in the right direction.
Maybe what America seeks collectively cannot be located in positive economic news. It took Franklin D. Roosevelt two landslide victories and an assist from Adolph Hitler before America pulled itself completely out of the Great Depression.
But Roosevelt was also rewarded in those first two terms for the intangible qualities he brought to the office — intangible qualities applicable regardless of America’s economic data.
Elections are less about facts than feelings. Since 1932, the candidate who the American voter could “feel” in most cases won the election.
In 2020, the candidate who is able to run ahead of the pack in order to keep up with the American people and their newly minted job description will likely be victorious.
There is a celebrity status increasingly bequeathed to those on the national stage, making it difficult to delineate between the office and the individual. Our support is whittled to the level of sports fanatics, where allegiance is based almost exclusively on the uniform one adorns. We are vastly superior at critiquing the side we oppose, guilty of placing an inordinate amount of attention on the speck in our neighbor’s eye, while unable to see the beam in our eye.
As our election norms undergo a metamorphosis, what will the results say about “we the people”? Will the Constitution become a secondary consideration buried under the weight of transactional policies? Will we vote our fears or our hopes? Will the diversity that contributes to American greatness become permanently enshrined as a pejorative, titillating our nativist impulses?
The aforementioned questions will not be realized by focus-group tested studies. Rather these are questions each individual must pose to the one standing ominously in the mirror. That is, of course, assuming we’re still interested in pursuing that path that leads toward that utopian more perfect union.