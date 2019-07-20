I don’t make it a habit to comment on President Trump’s daily missives, known better by their nom de plume: tweets. But the president’s tirade last week against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlalib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts demonstrates his lack of appreciation for the American experiment in its totality.
The president denounced the congresswomen for criticizing his border policy. The president transmuted attacks on his policy as synonymous with an attack on America. Going on the offensive, the president stated, “Why don’t they (the congresswomen) go and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
As far as issues go, this is not particularly high on the importance meter. It is more effective at obfuscation. The president’s tweet will not replace the importance of border security, climate change, infrastructure or health care. This kerfuffle is undoubted headed for the inferno of overload, where all previous incendiary sound bites that came in the form of 280 characters go to die, casting only a vague shadow of remembrance.
Moreover, is it racist because the president’s tweet was directed at women of color? I will leave to others whose powers of clairvoyance are vastly superior to mine to determine whether the president’s motives were undergirded by racial animus. Conferring motive to another’s thoughts is a highly speculative and inaccurate enterprise.
We often comingle racism with being a racist without the burden of defining what is meant by the charge. From its inception, racism is usually a conversation fraught with cross-purpose.
The defense and prosecution as to whether Trump is racist is irrelevant, given the unproductive manner race is discussed in America. We shun nuance, helplessly groping for the linear conclusion. In this context, Trump is a racist, ergo anyone who votes for him is also racist. It is neat and orderly, but is it accurate?
We are merely bit players in a racist theater designed to cajole, titillate and excite, but its primary purpose prohibits us from discussing issues important to our common life. No one is immune; all are infected in some capacity.
These are not the days of Andrew Johnson, a 19th century president not exactly known for his egalitarian spirit when it came to race. Should we not be living in a more enlightened moment? Or as my late grandmother used to offer, “When you know better, you do better!” But what we seem to know is incongruent with improved action.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines, in support of the president, stated: “Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American radical Democrats trash our country and our ideas.”
Is that what the four congresswomen in question were doing? Or was Daines, like the president, guilty of hiding behind pro-American rhetoric in order to eschew American values? Daines demonstrates a common trait that we accept as normative but is actually antithetical to the American experiment: We have only the capacity to stand a post at the citadel that encompasses the ideals we support.
With the exception of Pressley, I have dedicated a portion of my column critical of each of the congresswomen targeted by Trump. But like Voltaire, though I have disapproved of what they have said, I defend their right to say it.
The president offered a tweet that suggested he doesn’t appreciate or understand what truly makes America great. It is not transactional economic results or zero-sum game foreign policy gambits. American greatness is rooted in two ideas: liberty and equality. And the pursuit of those lofty goals placed dissent at the forefront.
Dissent is the hallmark of American values. Without it, we would risk choking on fumes of our hubris. Was it not dissent that prompted Thomas Jefferson to write: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal”? Without dissent, the names of Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King and countless others would be buried in the rubble of yesterday.
Dissent is more important to the American narrative than any patriotic symbol. The Constitution saw fit to protect dissent against government encroachment in its very first amendment.
Specifically, it is informed dissent that abets our democratic values. It moves the needle of change. The history of humankind’s social progression includes a narrative of informed dissent. In a country whose origins were rooted in an obligation to seek life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, informed dissent becomes a patriotic duty, rather than something to be reflexively tweeted away.