In lieu of daily press briefings on the status of the coronavirus pandemic, the following reflects the speech I wish President Trump would give to the American people:
My Fellow Americans,
Paraphrasing the words of President Abraham Lincoln 157 years ago, the coronavirus is once again testing whether this nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure. Our history says we can endure, but it will take a collective effort — an effort undergirded by the discomfort of change.
As your president, I attempted a two-front strategy seeking to address the welfare of the people and the economy. Given where we are in the pandemic, that was not an effective strategy.
Therefore, I have decided going forward our first priority will be the welfare of our people. We will prioritize those based on need, working our way up.
The coronavirus is no respecter of race, gender, orientation, class, party affiliation or any other distinction. It has proven, however, that those on the bottom of the economic ladder are the most vulnerable. They are the most vulnerable to be hurt economically, the most vulnerable to become sick, the most vulnerable to not receive adequate medical attention and subsequently the most vulnerable to die.
We need to be people focused from a health perspective as well as an economic perspective. We are not going to get the economy back on track anytime soon. How do we keep people afloat financially? Moreover, how do we get testing to those who cannot stay home and work remotely?
I understand the unprecedented gains in the stock market, since I became president, have largely evaporated. I also know there will be pressure placed on me to provide some type of additional stimulus for Wall Street and big business in general.
This would be understandable if the central issue were the economy; it’s not the economy. We are not in the midst of an economic collapse; we have instead hit the pause button. To maintain business as usual would naturally prolong the pandemic. People would not stay at home, social distancing would be less effective and the virus would spread faster than its present rate.
Because this a public health crisis rather than an economic one, there is nothing the Federal Reserve Board, the Treasury Department or Congress can do on the economic front that can ease the unavoidable pain that will most likely touch every American in some manner.
We must first do all we can to ensure the most vulnerable Americans can pay the rent and have food to eat. Hospitals must have the equipment they need; and no one should refrain from visiting the hospital because they cannot afford it, potentially saddled with inescapable debt, or because of their immigration status has them living in fear.
What the coronavirus is revealing, and will continue to do, is how it impacts the most vulnerable among us, impacts everyone. If we fail to prioritize in this way, America will increase the numbers belonging to a permanent social underclass.
Do we want to be an America as a result of this pandemic that increases the number of children on the day they are born who possess no chance of social mobility? Or do we want to be an America measured by what we did for the least of our brothers and sisters?
Once we return to a larger focus on the economy, it will require massive amounts of stimulus and time to place us on an economic footing that bears some similarity to what we knew before the pandemic. We will have to rethink the very definition of infrastructure investment beyond roads and bridges.
Every school, as well as colleges and universities, must be up to speed with the requisite technological investments; and no community should be beyond the reach of wi-fi.
When we come out on the other side of this pandemic, and we will, our way of life will be different. Unfortunately, there will be businesses big and small that will not survive. When we hit the economic “play” button the economy will not suddenly return to its pre coronavirus momentum, roaring to record gains.
This is the great challenge put before the American people. We must not harbor any illusions that life will return to “normal.” We are in the midst of creating a new normal — a new normal that requires the discomfort of change.
But in the words attributed to Charles Darwin, it’s not the strongest or the most intelligent that will survive, but those who can best manage change.
