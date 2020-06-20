In my forthcoming book, “The Radical Declaration: An Enlightened American Idea,” in the chapter focused on liberty and equality I wrote it was still possible in 27 states to be fired from a job because of one’s sexual orientation without legal recourse.
I’m pleased to report that sentence is no longer applicable. The Supreme Court’s recent 6-3 decision ruled employment discrimination protections applied to the LGBT community in all 50 states.
As an issue, LBGBT employment discrimination embodied America’s political division. The states that protected the LGBT community and those that did not almost ran nearly parallel with the 2016 presidential election results.
Some might be saying, “Wait! What? You actually could be fired for being part of the LGBT community and not have any legal recourse?”
It’s hard to fathom that 152 years after the ratification of the 14th Amendment with its Equal Protection Clause and 56 years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act was signed, we’ve finally become universally accepting, on paper, that it’s wrong to fire someone simply because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
In the American narrative, change, especially change that moves us closer to the amorphous “more perfect union,” is invariably conducted at a glacial pace.
Our historical preference has been to make equality a la carte. But like in any restaurant, a la carte is always more expensive than prix fixe.
In January of 1864, the Senate Judiciary Committee, debating the 13th Amendment to end slavery, rejected Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner’s proposal to include language that read, “equality before the law.” Some worried that such language could create dangerous consequences, such as women wanting voting rights. It would require an additional 56 years to reconcile such thinking with the ratification of the 19th Amendment that prohibited denying voting rights based on sex.
Some may offer that the pace in which same-gender marriage became mainstream was unprecedented. This is true only if we severely condense the timeline. The two-decade quest for marriage equality does not overshadow the myriad couples hurt emotionally and financially, prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2014, which made gay marriage legal, protected by the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.
In the abstract, the issues for equality are fairly clear-cut. Weren’t the issues before the Court in the Dred Scott case also clear-cut? Unfortunately, it required an egregious decision based on hindsight, a civil war, the loss of 2% of the population to begin to see the error of our ways.
Without mentioning sexual orientation, how many Americans 20 years ago would have sided with inequality? Inequality is never the deterrent in the macro; it is invariably the privilege in the micro, commingling our feelings and comfort level with the issue that results in moral stagnation.
To get a majority on the Court to see that America’s sacred promise of equality included the LGBT community required each member take a metamorphosis path leading to an enlightenment of the obvious.
It was notable that Chief Justice John Roberts tapped the court’s junior member in the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch, to write the opinion. Gorsuch, the conservative justice nominated by President Donald Trump, deftly loosened the self-imposed shackles of textualism to offer an opinion that the 1964 Civil Rights Act did indeed see the LGBT community from its eye.
Gorsuch wrote:
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Furthering the irony, Gorsuch replaced the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the patron saint of textualism. Gorsuch’s perceived doctrinal departure was not lost on fellow textualism disciple Justice Samuel Alito, who accused the majority of legislating from the bench.
While I believe textualism can be incoherent in matters of equality, there is validity to Alito’s concern. The Court of late has been placed in the unenviable position of making decisions best suited for the legislative branch. Should the judicial branch follow the spineless path blazed by its legislative counterpart? If so, who then would stand at the citadel of equality?
The result would paradoxically place one of the nation’s cornerstones (equality) on priority’s back burner. It would represent the bellowing sound of “Wait,” that, as Martin Luther King opined in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” “almost always meant ‘Never!’”
Fortunately, “Wait” has been transformed into “Now!”
We should celebrate anytime a decision is rendered that makes America better even if it means a sentence in my forthcoming book is no longer applicable — a price I gladly accept.
