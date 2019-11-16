Loosely stated, nationalism is the identification with one’s own nation and support for its interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations. In some cases, nationalism extends those beliefs to include the individual’s loyalty and devotion to the nation-state as superior to other individual or group interests within its own country.
Some would argue that nationalism has been this decade’s dominate political ethos. The defining nationalism ranges from devotion to country to nativist impulses embodying both positive and unsavory characteristics.
Over the past several years there has been a rise in nationalism in countries as diverse as Brazil, France, Great Britain and the United States. Each is similar in a macro context, but variation abounds at the micro level. It is this variation that piqued the interest of author and historian Richard Brookhiser in his latest offering, Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea.
Brookhiser cites the global influence of nationalism as motivator to pursue the project. Specifically, Brookhiser is interested in defining American nationalism, and he does it focusing on a single word: liberty.
“So I began to think,” Brookhiser said to me in a recent interview, “What is American nationalism? And my conclusion was it was the concern of liberty, the pursuit of liberty, and devotion to the idea of liberty that distinguishes our nation from all others.”
As obvious as Brookhiser’s thesis statement may seem to many, he contends that in the contemporary public discourse, the abdication of liberty, as a stated American value, enjoys bipartisan support.
“It seems we’re in a bit of a trough these days,” Brookhiser said. “Liberty does not seem to be in the people’s minds.”
But rather than offering a polemic enjoining people to accept liberty as the definition of American nationalism, Brookhiser uses history to make his case. At the foundation of his argument is not the Declaration of Independence as some might expect, but Jamestown. Through well-documented research, Brookhiser persuasively argues that America’s fledging stages included liberty with the Jamestown General Assembly. By the time Brookhiser directs his attention to the Declaration of Independence (Chapter Four), he has taken us through roughly 150 years of America attempting to make sense of the notion of liberty.
The central issue that America’s official origin with the ratification of the Declaration of Independence addresses, at least initially, is liberty. Liberty represents one of the pillars undergirding the nation today. The other is equality. But equality would require a much more arduous journey before it would join liberty as one of the foundational values by which all other American values rest.
Though America’s pursuit of liberty began before that of equality, it was at best a qualified liberty. It was expressly a liberty whereby its true benefits were reserved for the founders and their ilk. Therefore, the eloquence and radicalism of the Declaration cannot diminish the fact that it was a child of paradox.
America could not have come to fruition touting liberty were it not for enslaving one group and practically annihilating another. This is an uncomfortable legacy that renders all Americans, henceforth, joint heirs. Throughout American history, the unpredictable duo of irony and paradox has served as silent partners in the American narrative.
Give Me Liberty is an important text because Brookhiser does present liberty as the ubiquitous underpinning of perfection. He doesn’t tell the story of liberty based on how he wishes it to be, but how it has been paradoxically implemented.
Brookshire acknowledges the inconsistencies. He does not portray the tension between the desire for liberty and owning people merely as an unintended consequence of a fledgling nation. It was a gap that America did not begin to address until more than 600,000 made the ultimate sacrifice when it took up arms against itself.
For Brookhiser, liberty is the reason President Abraham Lincoln used 272 words to remind those of America’s past, present and future at the Consecration of the National Cemetery at Gettysburg in November 1863. Liberty was also the raison d’être presidents from two opposing political parties (Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940 and Ronald Reagan in 1987) stood in opposition to totalitarianism.
Give me Liberty is not a text that will advise one on how to vote in the upcoming 2020 election, nor does it take partisan shots as if liberty has resided exclusively in the domain of one particular political party.
Brookhiser uses 13 stories of American history to offer a final observation for those living today.
“Liberty is never easy. You have to know what it is, believe that it is essential, watch over and defend it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.