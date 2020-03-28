Last week, I reached out via social media to find out what people were doing in the midst of unprecedented change. How does it feel to carve out what will likely be a new normal?
Some shared that they used this opportunity to pursue lifelong desires such as playing a musical instrument, while some found it to be a great opportunity for home improvement or get started on spring-cleaning.
Others were finding creative methods to stay connected with friends and family through virtual cocktail parties and free concerts. Reading, as well as starting a podcast, was high on many people’s list.
Then, there was this direct message for my eyes only:
Hi Byron, I answered your post publicly, but did not give my heartfelt answer. I am on disability, as a cancer survivor, living on benefits and some part time work. My multiple part time jobs have all closed because of the quarantine. The stock market has wiped out the little I have saved; and while I have been looking desperately for replacement income (disability barely covers the rent just outside NYC), the reality is I spend most days consumed with worry as to what will happen to my former middle class self as the world falls apart.
Not long after this direct message arrived, I received news that someone I’ve known for decades confirmed that they, along with their spouse, had contracted the coronavirus.
No longer a statistic, a mere dot on the map, but someone I knew had the dreaded virus. It’s one thing to hear that a well-known personality has contracted the coronavirus — that speaks to the ubiquitous nature of the disease — but when it’s someone you know, it is truly a game-changer.
Of the myriad responses to my query, few admitted what others in various degrees felt. It is much easier to offer that one is working to master Mozart 40 or John Coltrane’s Love Supreme than to admit that one is living with ongoing fear.
Fear is the primordial unpleasant feeling triggered by the perception of danger, real or imagined. A common response is to counter fear with thoughts of hope and possibility. This, however, can be a difficult assignment when staring in the abyss of the unknown.
Until now, post-9/11 was this century’s hallmark of inconvenience. Heightened pre-boarding security became the tangible demarcation for our world after Sept. 11, 2001.
The coronavirus’ entry onto the world stage was more nebulous. When the United States reported its first confirmed cases on Jan. 20 to the World Health Organization, it wasn’t a date we’re likely to commemorate.
In retrospect, however, it could be argued that no date has contributed more to America’s reversal of fortune in the post-World War II era. From the professional to the social, our lives have been collectively and permanently altered.
Though linear comparisons can be difficult to achieve, this nation has not been overcome with such fears collectively since the Great Depression. With a combination of New Deal programs and strategically placed “fireside chats,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought to restore hope to a nation consumed by abject fear.
During his inauguration in 1933, Roosevelt told a nervous nation, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Given that fear was a reality with unemployment hovering around 25%, Roosevelt’s iconic remarks could be considered nothing more than an absurd statement. But the nation suspended disbelief and embraced Roosevelt’s calming words.
The fear that many feel right now, like in 1933, can be paralyzing; it can render one unable to see possibility. The New Deal programs did not bring the United States out of the Depression; we have the megalomania of Adolf Hitler and the Second World War to thank for that.
Between the first New Deal and the second New Deal, there was a recession that pushed the country deeper into economic depravity. But Roosevelt instilled the hope necessary to get America moving forward.
Currently, the leadership emanating from the White House and various governor mansions across the nation portends added chaos. They are not yet reading off the same page of music. This is a triage moment that must first prioritize the health of the American people, followed by the health of economy — in that order.
Now is not the time to multitask, and there is no definitive right answer. We should not waste time examining reasons for the delays to take needed action. There will be plenty of time for talking heads to muse over the possibilities once we’ve come out on the other side.
The first priority must be to lessen the legitimate fears of the people as they continue to stare into the murky unknown.
