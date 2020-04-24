There are numerous photos circulating news outlets and social media of outraged protesters holding signs quoting Patrick Henry, “Give me liberty or give me death!” in response to the coronavirus lockdown. Several church leaders have also protested recently that their inability to hold worship service is a violation of the First Amendment’s free exercise clause.
Undergirding both scenarios is some understanding of liberty and what it entails. Liberty is far from an absolute. Absolute liberty would have no use for the rule of law, creating a state of anarchy.
Liberty is one of the paradoxical pillars on which the nation was formed. America could not have come to fruition touting liberty were it not for enslaving one group and practically annihilating another. This is an uncomfortable legacy that renders all Americans, henceforth, joint heirs.
But historical hindsight can also blind us to the fact that liberty in the 18th century was indeed a novel concept globally. When British philosopher John Locke wrote: “The natural liberty of man is to be free from any superior power on earth, and not to be under the will or legislative authority of man, but to have only the law of nature for his rule,” that was certainly not every “man’s” reality.
The world in the 18th century was a bastion of subjugation; freedom was at best a theory supported by Enlightenment thinkers. Locke and others took the reality of their current situation and charted out a vision of what could be. But it was the audacity of the Founders that sought to transform theory into application.
Liberty is nevertheless a self-evident truth; it is the organic impulse that courses through the veins of every human.
Phillis Wheatley was America’s first published black author. Though a slave of the Wheatley family of Boston, she learned to read and write, becoming not only a great poet, but also a patriot in support of the revolution and a symbol for the growing abolitionist efforts. “In every human beast,” she writes, “God has implanted a principle, which we call love of freedom; it is impatient of oppression, and pants for deliverance.”
The pathos of Wheatley’s words reflects the radicalism articulated in the Declaration of Independence but also the paradox of being held in bondage. Are not Wheatley’s words no less a clarion call for liberty and equality than the words first echoed publicly by a crier on July 4, 1776 in Philadelphia?
Liberty cannot be confined solely to the contours of how others define it. Part of its definition, provided one remains within the rule of law, must be derived by the lived experience that allows individuals to realize it for themselves. The tension comes should competing interests seek to realize liberty at the expense of others.
On March 22, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn had the members of his New Deliverance Evangelical Church of Richmond, Va., stand. They were proudly demonstrating their defiance of the state’s warnings against gatherings of 10 or more. Three weeks later, Glenn succumbed to the coronavirus. In addition to four of Glenn’s immediate family members who were also stricken with the disease, the church’s multiplier effect remains unclear.
Can there be a right to liberty that potentially infringes on the well being of others? But liberty itself could also become another coronavirus fatality, should we give in to the reactionary impulses of the moment. When we come out on the other side, grappling to create a “new normal,” what form will liberty take?
Individual liberty does not include the right to imperil the larger society. There is, however, a cautionary note that should not be ignored. Until the numbers of those contracting the coronavirus decreases, along with the death tolls, fear will dictate an acceptance to relinquish some notion of liberty.
Governments at every level have implemented various restrictions on personal liberty. These “laboratories of democracy” demonstrate the unintended consequences of federalism.
The Founders were concerned about the concentration of power in a national government and presumably the presidency. It works best when there is a coordination of efforts undergirded by the 10th Amendment. But it can be vulnerable when crisis arise.
What we have now is similar to how many get their news in general, tuning to the voice that supports their preconceived notions. Is America’s definition of liberty universal?
Bear in mind the final sentence of Patrick Henry’s famous speech: “I know not what course others may take; but for me, give me liberty of give me death,” was individually focused. It was not designed to justify the rights of groups to infect countless others with a deadly virus. But the data strongly suggests the coronavirus is more than willing to comply with the latter portion of Henry’s quote.
