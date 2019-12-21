Before the House of Representatives had the opportunity to complete their work on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, had provided insight into the political strategy of the White House and Senate Republicans.
I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell said. “There’ll be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
McConnell added. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it’s going to end. There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”
I agree with McConnell that the likelihood of the Senate convicting the president on charges of abusing the power of the office and obstructing Congress are nil. It would require 67 votes, including 20 Republicans, in the Senate to remove the president. The present worst-case scenario suggests the president could lose no more than 13 Republicans and that assumes the 46 Democrats and the independents that caucus with them will remain in lockstep.
As majority leader, McConnell does have more power than rank-and-file senators to shape the process. It is, therefore, advantageous for the president to have McConnell coordinate his efforts with the White House legal team.
If this is a partisan “witch hunt,” as the president has described the impeachment inquiry, why must he direct the manner in which he is being tried in the Senate?
Who among us, should we be tried before a jury of our peers, wouldn’t want to work closely with the jury forum? But the issue is not the behavior of McConnell and Trump, nor is it a partisan observation to suggest only one side could be guilty of this seductive democratic shortcut.
The issue is the relationship between the executive branch and the legislative branch. How are McConnell’s words not antithetical to the notion of checks and balances?
The framers of the Constitution saw checks and balances as essential for the security of liberty. As John Adams opined: “It is by balancing each of these powers against the other two, that the efforts in human nature toward tyranny can alone be checked and restrained and any degree of freedom preserved in the Constitution.”
Underneath Adams’ words is the assumption that those representing us want this ongoing experiment to work. I believe this is still true in the abstract, but our concrete democratic application reveals something different.
Whether benignly or with malignant intent, there is a tendency to transmute our desired outcome as consistent with our democratic traditions.
Article I Section 3 Clause 6 of the Constitution reads:
“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.”
There’s nothing to conclude McConnell is in violation of the Constitution. But he reflects the uber-partisan times in which we live. Does anyone believe Democrats would do something different if the situation were reversed?
McConnell’s actions do reflect a paradoxical arrogance in that we want to adhere to democratic traditions only when they work to our advantage. It is the basis of the growing tribalism, bordering on irrationality, that has tainted the republic for the past quarter-century.
Though I hold, based on the evidence, that the Republican Party is the more insidious malefactor — having found a permanent home in the briar patch beyond our democratic guardrails — Democrats are hardly paragons of perfection.
Calling out the other side when it appears to be in violation of our democratic traditions is a useless pursuit, especially if we were silent when the side we support has committed similar infractions. Our democratic-republican form of government cannot survive when hypocrisy at critical moments becomes the coin of the realm.
So we are engrossed in a democratic form of the game “chicken,” testing the resolve of the other side. Careening into the other party with the dexterity of a bull in a china shop has become the preferred modus operandi.
I marvel with equal sadness the blind allegiance offered by those who support the president as well as those who cheered at the prospects of impeachment. It renders our desires superior to the republic itself.
Paraphrasing the words of Abraham Lincoln: The will of our democratic traditions must prevail. In great contests, each party claims to act in accordance with the American experiment. Both may be, and one must be wrong. The experiment cannot be for and against the same thing at the same time.
