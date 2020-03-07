America loves a great underdog story. Perhaps because of its own origins. The path to American independence included pulling off one of the greatest upsets in military history.
Hollywood is pregnant with underdog lore. Movies like “Rocky,” “Hoosiers,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” and “Cinderella Man” hold a soft spot in the hearts of many.
Super Tuesday’s results may not equate to the 1948 election between Thomas Dewey and Harry Truman, but in a political climate too often marred by predictability, they were a welcomed sight of volatility.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who was Goliath before he was David, found his slingshot and hurled 14 smooth stones, decapitating the opponent 10 times.
Biden started the presidential race as the presumptive frontrunner — but it quickly appeared the designation was in name only. Biden seemed destined to join the pantheon of perceived Democratic frontrunners unable secure the nomination: Ed Muskie in 1972, Gary Hart in 1988 and Hillary Clinton in 2008.
After the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary, many in the chattering class concluded Biden had no shot to win the Democratic nomination. To many, his campaign felt lethargic and his debate performances largely lackluster. His frontrunner status was subsumed under the weight of others who offered a vision forward, while Biden seemed content to talk about the Obama years of the past. With poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, history suggested that Biden didn’t have a path forward.
To place Biden’s situation post-New Hampshire in a historical context, one would have to go back to 1992. Bill Clinton finished fourth in Iowa and second in New Hampshire before securing the nomination. Moreover, Clinton’s second-place finish in New Hampshire allowed him to frame his defeat as a victory, labeling himself the “Comeback Kid.”
Biden wasn’t in a position to make Clinton’s claim as he and his campaign left New Hampshire long before the final results were tallied. Biden’s political obituary was written and eulogies were duly rehearsed.
But an unprecedented 72 hours in the American political theater changed the fortunes of Biden, recasting the landscape of the nomination process. He became the “Comeback Kid” for the ages.
Ten days ago, the Biden campaign posted a “Do-not-resuscitate” order. South Carolina would be the last stand, its firewall. It felt more like a swan song for one of the last happy warriors in American politics.
The prevailing thought offered that even a victory in South Carolina could not offset Biden’s lack of money and resources to compete in 14 Super Tuesday states. Moreover, two of the 14 states (California and Texas) combined to allocate 643 pledged delegates.
Jesse Unruh, California’s powerful speaker of the Assembly, famously opined, “Money is the mother’s milk of politics.” There may not be enough data to refute Unruh’s claim, but nothing is more powerful in politics than momentum. Biden demonstrated one of the most improbable turnarounds in modern political history.
Biden’s reversal of fortune began with his second-place finish in the Nevada Caucus. He then became the beneficiary of a moving endorsement by South Carolina Rep. and House Majority Whip James Clyburn. After Biden’s convincing victory in South Carolina, his D.O.A. yarn began looking increasingly like a resurrection narrative.
The tailwinds of momentum suddenly made up for Biden’s lack of resources. He secured well-timed endorsements from former rivals Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
Biden dominated Super Tuesday’s same-day voting, as many who decided after the South Carolina primary were engulfed in the rapture of his momentum.
If there is a lesson to glean from the fluidity of the 2020 primary season thus far: Democrats have made it clear they want to defeat President Trump, but they don’t want a revolution in the process. The tendency in American political history is to date populist campaigns and become infatuated with them, but rarely do they lead to a committed relationship.
None of this foretells how the nomination will play out. It is still not clear if any candidate will cross the 1,991 pledged delegates threshold before the Democratic Convention in Milwaukee; and it certainly has no bearing on the General Election in November. But it’s a great story.
Biden is once again deemed by the chattering class that rendered his campaign lifeless less than two weeks ago as the possible frontrunner.
Biden has often said over the years, “It has never been a good bet to bet against the American people.” He revised the message for his Democratic challengers: In 2020, it’s not a good bet to bet against Biden, even when he looks like he’s down and out for the count.
