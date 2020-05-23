Since the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced he would nominate a woman to be his vice president, the chattering class has been abuzz with musings ranging from innuendo to clairvoyance. Some have offered dire predictions and veiled threats should Biden choose someone other than their preferred choice.
This has been a conversation better suited for barbershops, hair salons, bars and social media because it places more emphasis on who Biden should nominate and not enough on what’s important for the nation.
Biden’s declaration has the potential of norm-erosion in the best possible manner. Unlike Vice President Walter Mondale’s 1984 selection of Rep. Geraldine Ferraro or Sen. John McCain’s 2008 selection of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Biden’s pick will seem less of a Hail Mary pass. But discomfort is usually the prerequisite for change, no matter how noble the efforts.
Many who were ostensibly fine with Biden’s forthright commitment to place a woman on the ticket also offered the pangs of discomfort when several women were unwilling to remain in the paradigm prescribed for the men who have previously received the nomination.
Several shortlisted women (as defined by public discourse) have openly stated they would accept the nomination if offered. Perhaps no one has been as outspoken as Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. The Democrats’ politically gifted rising star has made it clear through articles, interviews and surrogates that she’s ready to become a heartbeat away from the Oval Office if elected.
Preferring that Abrams et al opt for the more traditional, “It is an honor just to be considered, but I have no thoughts about the vice presidency” refrain, some have pointed out that openly campaigning for the vice presidential slot invariably leads to defeat.
While these sentiments may be historically accurate, it ignores that American politics, since its inception, has always been a process of changing norms.
There was a time when openly campaigning for the presidency was looked down upon. The primaries were not seen as a pathway to the presidency until Sen. John F. Kennedy used them to secure the nomination in 1960. Formally announcing one’s intention to run for president didn’t always begin the day after midterm elections, as it is today.
Given his lack of political and military experience, wasn’t Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory also norm erosion? It begs the question: is the manner in which some women openly acknowledge their desire to be on the ticket a cause for concern or merely reflective of the status quo’s discomfort with change?
But the discussion, in my view, as to whom Biden should place on the ticket misses a salient consideration. The selection of vice president is ultimately the decision of the presidential nominee. It is the first indication of what a potential presidency would look like.
This is not 1944, when a tired and terminally ill Franklin D. Roosevelt left the decision up to the convention to decide his running mate. Nor is it the 1956, when Adlai Stevenson did likewise during his ill-fated second attempt to defeat the popular Dwight Eisenhower. The 2020 election is marred by the looming shadow of uncertainty dominating practically every aspect of American life.
There are a plethora of considerations when selecting a vice presidential nominee. The initial goal for any presidential ticket is to win the election.
Biden’s secondary consideration is almost synonymous with the first. He must reassure the nation his administration would be in capable hands should any unforeseen tragedy prohibit him from finishing his term.
Should Biden win, the day he takes the oath of office, he would be older than Ronald Reagan, who was the oldest president at the end of his term. At the completion of Biden’s first term he would be America’s first octogenarian commander in chief.
This places additional pressure on Biden to pick someone who is perceived ready on Day One to take over. The previous four years coupled with the onslaught of the coronavirus makes this consideration more acute.
Should Biden nominate someone perceived as not immediately ready, he would in effect ask a risk averse nation to exchange one experiment (electing President Trump who had no previous political or military experience) for another in the midst of a global pandemic.
Because it’s impossible to know with certainty what type of elected official one will be until they assume office, politics is an enterprise where perception is the widely accepted coin of the realm.
Biden’s running mate could potentially be the most substantive vice president in our nation’s history. Therefore, his choice should not be based on whether someone violated the time honored male tradition for vice presidential selection, but who best fits this moment in American history.
