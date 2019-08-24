When U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were recently prohibited from visiting Israel, it once again placed on display America’s inability to delineate between the individual and the office held.
The decision to bar the representatives came shortly after President Trump said Israel would be showing “great weakness” if it allowed Omar and Talib to visit.
“They (Omar and Tlaib) hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. They are a disgrace,” the president said in a tweet.
The congresswomen were planning to visit the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Though Omar and Tlaib were initially granted permission to visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement following the president’s tweet:
“Congressmen Talib and Omar are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the U.S. Congress. As a vibrant and free democracy, Israel is open to any critic and criticism, with one exception: Israel’s law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel, as is the case with other democracies that prevent the entry of people whose perception harms the country.”
The congresswomen are vocal supporters of the Palestinian-led movement known as Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or B.D.S. But when Netanyahu states, “Israel is open to any critic and criticism with one exception,” doesn’t that paradoxically means Israel is not open to any critic or criticism?
If the standard is only the speech with which one agrees, that is a low bar shared by democratic as well as totalitarian societies. Tolerance for dissent, however, is the barometer by which democratic societies are measured.
Netanyahu’s comments are even more curious when one factors in that both Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian political leader Matteo Salvini were welcomed into Israel and they share the unsavory distinction of making anti-Semitic comments.
But Omar and Talib are no strangers to controversy. Earlier this year, Omar used the anti-Semitic trope “dual loyalty,” a charge that has a dark history to stereotype members of the Jewish community.
And Talib stated, “There’s kind of a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports.”
Such comments, in my view, are horrific, beneath the dignity of the offices the women hold.
But Omar, Tlaib and Netanyahu are mere bit players in this production; it is the president who sits calmly in the eye of the storm.
The politicization of foreign affairs is an unprecedented act. Should the executive branch publicly lobby foreign leaders to not admit members of the legislative branch?
Suppose it were Iowa’s Republican Rep. Steve King being barred by a Democratic president from visiting Mexico because of racist comments about Mexico — would I feel the same? Absolutely.
The point is not King’s reprehensible remarks or those of Omar and Talib. They are duly elected members of the House of Representatives.
Democratic forms of government do not exist on narrow petulant terrain, but rather large, open spaces of discomfort where dissent and agreement must find ways to co-exist.
In a recent exchange on social media, an individual in support of the president’s actions accused me of ignoring Trump’s First Amendment rights. Huh?
I suppose it is easier to develop nonsensical non-sequiturs than grapple authentically with the complexities of the issue.
This is another tragic victory for the “us vs. them” ethos — the binary false choice where each side can frame the story to its advantage. It reflects the inability to distinguish the individual from the office.
The notion that political officeholders be measured exclusively by how we feel about the individual cannot be located anywhere in the Federalist Papers or the Constitution. But we persist nevertheless.
To examine this issue exclusively through the lens of how one feels about those involved creates incongruent standards for the office. The only way the president’s actions can be supported in this scenario is to first acknowledge that one is a democratic hypocrite. Here’s a simple test:
Would you be OK if a future president from the opposition party lobbied a foreign leader to prohibit a member of Congress from visiting, who represented the political party you support?
If the answer is “no,” then you’re a hypocrite.
If, however, the answer is “yes,” you may not be a hypocrite, but you might be guilty of supporting a lower form of democratic rule.