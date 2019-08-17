“Three may keep a secret, if two of them are dead.”
— Benjamin Franklin
What do John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Gen. George Patton and Diana, Princess of Wales, have in common? In addition to being victims of an untimely demise, their deaths were shrouded in conspiracy.
Thanks to conspiracy theorists, Elvis and Tupac are still alive, Hitler spent his remaining days in South America, the 9/11 tragedy was actually a controlled demolition, the moon landing was in a studio in Burbank and global warming is a hoax concocted by scientists and liberal do-gooders for financial gain and world domination. Doesn’t the latter sound like a great plot for the James Bond movie franchise?
It should come as no surprise that the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein would lubricate the gears of conspiracy to produce unsubstantiated claims.
Epstein’s life and death is tailor-made for conspiracy theorists. He went from college drop-out to multimillionaire who hobnobbed with other celebrities to alleged pedophile who was facing charges of running a sex trafficking ring coercing numerous underage girls to perform sex acts. In 2007, Epstein avoided a possible life sentence with a plea deal that became a quasi-13-month jail sentence that allowed him to work by day, returning to jail by night.
Conspiracy theorists opposed to President Trump are quick to believe the president was behind Epstein’s death. The president at one time knew Epstein socially. Maybe the president underwrote Epstein’s alleged teen prostitution ring and needed to silence him. The president most likely sent Attorney General Bob Barr for a late night meeting with Epstein — a reenactment of the scene from Godfather II in which consigliere Tom Hagen visits “Frankie Five Angels” Pentangeli in prison, convincing him that if he commits suicide, his family would be cared for.
But the carelessness to associate the president in Epstein’s death with conjecture and baseless theories were trumped by the president, who raised the possibility that Bill and Hillary Clinton were somehow linked to Epstein’s death.
But someone had to give the order to rub out Epstein. He had too much information on Trump, Clinton and other high profile individuals; he had to be rubbed out before he could testify.
The conspiracy theory is under no burden to go where the facts take them. If anything, conspiracy theorists usually reach their conclusions long before facts have been revealed. Ironically, the death of Epstein has managed to galvanize the extreme political right and left into a harmonious symphony of innuendo.
Rarely does the obvious occur to the conspiracy theorist. For example, in the haste to make alleged JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald a CIA operative, linked to the Soviet Union or Cuba, it is often omitted that he did not start working at the Texas School Book Depository until five weeks before the assassination of President Kennedy. Oswald learned about the job opening from Ruth Paine, in whose house Oswald’s estranged wife Maria was living.
Wouldn’t it stand to reason that Paine was also an operative? Though conspiracy theorists have tried to link Paine, such efforts have thus far been unsuccessful.
Epstein is understandably the latest entry into the conspiracy sweepstakes. It is the byproduct that seeks to balance the scales when absurdity encroaches on the human condition. As historian William Manchester opined in the New York Times about the Kennedy assassination: “You want to add something weightier to Oswald. It would invest the President’s death with meaning, endowing him with martyrdom. He would have died for something. A conspiracy would, of course, do the job nicely.”
In fairness, there have been a number of conspiracy theories that have been vindicated by facts. The government has investigated UFO sightings for decades, the FBI did spy on John Lennon and the government did poison alcohol during prohibition.
Conspiracy theories are powerful in the culture because they offer answers to the unanswered, especially when doubt about the event in question is present. The unprecedented amount of information at our disposal only emboldens this phenomenon.
While conspiracy theorists race to fill gaps, Epstein’s death requires a thorough investigation. Why didn’t the two guards check on Epstein every 30 minutes, as was mandated? At the time of this writing it was alleged, but not verified, that Epstein had attempted suicide once before while incarcerated. Is this true? If the cause of his death was suicide, was it the result of poor staffing?
The failure to answer these questions and others will only exacerbate the preponderance of conspiracy theories with books, maybe even movies. A new cottage industry will be born, taking on a life of its own; and the sage wisdom of Benjamin Franklin will be at best a minor annoyance.