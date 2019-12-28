The topic of my initial column in 2019 shall serve as the inspiration for my final offering.
In January 2019 I saw, and frankly continue to see, the erosion of America’s public discourse as directly linked to a decline in civics — the study of the rights and responsibilities of a citizen.
I wrote back then and it bears repeating: “The nation at-large might do well to commit to a New Year’s resolution — to become better-informed citizens.”
I felt the Declaration of Independence, the Federalist Papers and the Constitution were used in the public discourse more as props than a basis for what is expected to be an active participant in the American experiment. What if a group of citizens actually took the time to read these documents?
I offered a challenge to readers of that particular column to join me in an exploration of the aforementioned documents. To my surprise, roughly 20 individuals decided to join me. We were a diverse lot in terms of political orthodoxy. (We could have benefited by a larger percentage of estrogen and melanin among the participants).
Key to the group’s success was the embrace of three ground rules.
1. Agreement is overrated
Antithetical to our contemporary public discourse, uniformity of thought is the “fool’s gold” of the American experiment. As comforting as it may feel, homogenization is not beneficial in a democratic society. Moreover, as I have opined previously, it is those who see the world differently who hold the keys to our enlightenment.
2. How one approaches the text is valid
This is not to offer that every statement made was empowered with equal validity (a trophy for participation), rather it is an acknowledgement that we hail from different social locations that can influence how we view certain texts. Therefore, the burden is placed on hearing what was stated rather than reflexively deciding how to respond.
3. All statements about a particular issue must begin with: “Here’s how I see it.”
This simple phrase forces the individual to take ownership for what was said, and along with the previous two rules requires the individual to engage in active listening. “Here’s how I see it” also removes any sting from individuals feeling attacked because they must engage in active listening, while creating ownership for what is being said.
Taken together, the result was 90 minutes of public discourse not bound by the false notion of trying to convince others of their perspective. It was a civic incubator where disagreement, laughter and common respect were equally on display.
A serious undertaking of the nation’s founding documents, the Constitution in particular, reveal that adherence can require that one support issues with which they may otherwise disagree.
It means supporting someone’s free speech rights even if one disagrees with what it said. It came to mean that adherence to the nation’s constitutional principles may be best measured by one’s ability to support something that they may find personally abhorrent.
A culture that places its emphasis on the end result runs contradictory to a democratic-republic that stresses the importance of the process. For it is in the process, in the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that we’re “caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
Much of our public discourse suggests we’re a divided nation. I believe this assessment is true, but not for the reason generally assumed. A portion of the divisive climate can be attributed to an unhealthy over-reliance on the validity of our perspective along with a cor-responding disregard for the contrarian point of view. We find solace in the silos of conformity in what we read and listen to, and with whom we communicate.
The citizenship requirements for Americans is not simply a one-time oath or being born to the right parents. It is an ongoing process that assumes the participants want it to work.
For the past year, a group of Americans were eager to talk to other Americans about the sacred documents that bind us together. They were not hamstrung by a false sense of homogenization nor were they under any pressure to find common ground. But each week they participated, and over the months created mutual respect for the varying opinions shared and the individuals.
Though my participation has regretfully come to an end, I look back with fond memories. As the public discourse reminds us our differences, I know there are residents in Winston-Salem who, for a year, were willing to embrace those differences to garner a larger appreciation for the documents that hold us together and for other Americans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.