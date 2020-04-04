COVID-19 has an impact on the world stage not duplicated since the Great Depression. It has unleashed a global concoction of justifiable fear and uncertainty.
A portion of the fear specific to America originated long before the first case of coronavirus was reported on Jan. 20 to the World Health Organization. It was paradoxically created on July 4, 1776. In addition to being the public declaration of a nation vying for independence, it was also the day we began to tolerate death by a thousand cuts.
Though America possesses no existential threat, there is a dangerous adversary that stands in the mirror. This enemy has sought to indiscriminately administer those thousand historical cuts.
Death by a thousand cuts in a democratic society is a condition where the nation ignores minor abrasions antithetical to its values in the pursuit of immediate gratification. In isolation, no cut is permanent, but the totality slowly moves the nation away from its foundational precepts.
A small sample size suggests these cuts big and small led to a civil war, delayed the franchise to minorities and women, helped the U.S. enter into the quagmire known as Vietnam and denied the LGBT community the equality established in the 14th Amendment.
Though the Civil War officially began at Fort Sumter, S.C., in 1861, the seeds were planted and irrigated long before. The origins of the Civil War began when the nation committed to liberty and equality opted instead for subjective liberty and inequality. The inability to reconcile the ills of slavery, hoping compromises would suffice for the initial neglect, would eventually cost the lives of more than one million Americans.
Vietnam is another glaring example in which ignoring those plethora of incisions produced horrible conclusions. Before President Lyndon B. Johnson was able to add his tragic policies to an untenable quagmire, every president from Harry Truman to John F. Kennedy bore some responsibility for what became the war in Vietnam. Each ignored America’s origins in pursuit of policies fostered by realpolitik with disastrous results.
Death by a thousand cuts is pervasive in the body politic. It is often ignored because, in isolation, it is viewed at best as an irritant. Some are rather benign, like the decline of civics education.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor made teaching civics a life passion after leaving the Court. During her days on the Court, O’Connor became aware that complaints about certain decisions were rooted in ignorance about not only the Court, but also how the overall system worked.
In 2008, O’Connor co-wrote an opinion column with former Rep. Lee Hamilton in which they offered, “civic education has been in steady decline over the past generation, as high-stakes testing and an emphasis on literacy and math dominate school reforms. Too many young people today do not understand how our political system works.”
But it’s not just young people; civics is taught largely through osmosis in America. A 2015 survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania found that only 36% of adults could name all three branches of the U.S. government; 35% couldn’t name even one. Only 27% of respondents knew that it requires a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate to override a president’s veto, and 21% wrongly thought that a 5-4 Supreme Court decision must be returned to Congress for reconsideration.
So as O’Connor noted that she had received complaints rooted in civic ignorance, in many respects it is reflective of a desire for a predetermined outcome. But myopic focus on the outcome can blind one to the process, which is equally important. Attention on the outcome can oversimplify the complexity of America’s project. This reflects the subtle manner in which death by a thousand cuts is organically woven into the American framework.
The cuts that have been made manifest in recent history reflect the divisive and distrustful nature we’ve adopted as a nation. How can there be judicious discourse on matters important to our common life when they are debated with the intensity and irrelevance of our favorite sports teams?
We came to the coronavirus distrustful of anyone and anything that does not correspond with our existing suppositions. This makes it difficult for a nation to move forward in unison.
But we must move forward; we can ill-afford to be bogged down in the morass of distrust that emanate from those thousand cuts.
However, like army ants, these cuts keep coming, relentless and ravenous, seeking to devour our democratic values. Because none of these cuts are considered lethal, they have oftentimes been ignored until the problem warrants immediate attention.
It’s not just the coronavirus that needs to be cured.
