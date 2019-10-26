Recently while channel surfing on my drive back from Huntsville Ala., I came across a Christian radio broadcast. The host described America as “a nation founded on Christian principles.”
It was an innocuous statement that I suspect many of the consistent listeners of the broadcast took in stride. I found it to be a statement rooted in profound historical ignorance.
When exactly was America founded on “Christian principles”? Was it in 1776 with the ratification of the Declaration of Independence? Or was it 1787 with the creation of the Constitution?
America is not a Christian nation nor was it founded on so-called Christian principles. To offer it as such is to ignore the basis to which the Founders mutually pledged their lives, fortunes and our sacred honor.
The Declaration of Independence certainly spawned the radical idea that sovereignty rested with the people fortified on a foundation of liberty and equality. The First Amendment protects religious liberty against government abridgment, but that is not a “Christian” principle per se.
The creation of a secular government was not based on the Founders’ opposition to religion. Many were believers. But they were aware of the dangers of a state church.
Thomas Jefferson, along with other founders, was influenced by the principles of deism — a 17th and 18th century belief in the existence of a supreme being, but one that did not intervene in the universe.
Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, championed religious freedom and was devoted to the teachings of Jesus. But he didn’t agree with the interpretation of Jesus by biblical sources, including the writers of the four Gospels. Using a prehistoric version of Microsoft Office, Jefferson’s cut and paste methodology created his own Gospel account of Jesus’ philosophy. Depending on one’s “Christian” understanding, couldn’t Jefferson’s actions be considered heretical?
If one offers that America was indeed founded on Christian principles, what exactly does that mean? Does it mean that America was founded on Matthew 25:40: “Whatever you do for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine you also do for me”? A nation that places an inordinate emphasis on the plight of the individual could hardly be one that keeps its eye on those languishing on the social margin.
The belief in Christian principles is a widely accepted catchphrase that embodies no specific definition. There is simply no canonized way Christianity can be defined in the United States. It was true for the Founders and remains true today.
The ultimate destination for the train carrying what is defined as Christian principles, given America’s true genesis, is religious intolerance. This macabre viewpoint is the direct descendant of some of the worst atrocities in human history.
The notion that there is something collectively understood as a Christian principle is itself problematic. Outside of a subjective allegiance to Jesus of Nazareth, is there any common understanding within Christianity’s myriad sects?
How would Anglicans define Christian principles, and would they align with those of the Baptist? Would the Pentecostal definition of Christian principles be consistent with those of the Methodist? Would the various factions within Methodism adopt the same definition?
Freedom of religion is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or community, in public or private, to practice, worship and observe in their preferred tradition. It was manifestly not an attempt to fit the citizenry into a one-size-fits-all definition of someone’s subjective understanding of a particular belief.
Without a coherent definition of Christian principles, it may become easy to gloss over the Ku Klux Klan, which self-identifies as a Christian organization. What about the teachings of Jesus is consistent with domestic terrorism?
If America were indeed founded on Christian principles, what does it say about those who subscribe to different orthodoxies, including none at all? Should they be beholden to the First Amendment or to the false narrative that America was founded on Christian principles?
Were the Christians who supported the efficacy of slavery acting on Christian principles? How about those Christians who opposed women’s suffrage? Lest we forget, the plethora of Christians, under the guise of protecting the definition of marriage, reached the conclusion that the 14th Amendment, which guarantees due process and equal protection for all its citizens, did not apply to gay and lesbian brothers and sisters.
The problem with the Christian principle yarn is it ignores what America is in order to bask in what one wishes it to be. The latter offers some semblance of certainty and hubris. But American greatness is paradoxically rooted in the uncertainty created by a cabal of imperfect visionaries who were committed to pursuing “a more perfect union.”
