Every day in my work as the founder and CEO of Replacements, Ltd., I’m proud to stand alongside a diverse array of colleagues at the world’s largest supplier of vintage and current tableware, silver and estate jewelry. We value our team, which over the past four decades has grown from just me, conducting business out of my attic, to nearly 400 employees. We’re proud to respect all of our workers and encourage them to be themselves, regardless of where they’re from, what they look like, or who they love.
Unfortunately, not every lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender person in the United States works in an affirming environment. For many LGBTQ people, showing up to work each day can be fraught with anxiety. That’s because in 29 states, including North Carolina where my company is based, LGBTQ people are vulnerable to discrimination in employment, as well as areas like housing and public spaces like businesses and hospitals.
As a businessman, it’s always been important to me to speak out for what I believe in. In 2011, I was one of the lone business leaders in North Carolina who spoke out against a proposed constitutional amendment banning same-sex couples from marrying (Amendment 1). When N.C. legislators passed HB2 in 2016 to restrict restroom access for transgender people, I sent an email to more than four million of our customers reaffirming that transgender people would always be welcome with us. And just this month, I’m proud that Replacements, Ltd. was one of more than 200 businesses to sign onto a legal brief urging the United States Supreme Court to rule in favor of protecting LGBTQ Americans from employment discrimination.
I care about these issues because I believe that every person should be free to live their lives, provide for the people they love and be themselves. That’s the freedom fostered by LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections.
Beyond being the right thing to do, ending discrimination in the workplace is good for business as a whole. It’s good for our state economy when we have the ability to recruit and retain top talent. It’s good for innovation when we can draw on the ideas of a workforce with a broad range of experience and perspectives. And it’s good for employees, who do their best work when they know that they are valued and respected.
As I built my company from the ground up, I wanted to be sure that we were always committed to creating a great workplace environment, supporting our community, and leading with fairness. Now, it’s time for North Carolina – and the United States as a whole – to do the same by ensuring that no one faces discrimination because of who they are or who they love.