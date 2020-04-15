Many of the human responses we’ve seen to COVID-19 are inspiring. Though generally a short book-end to the horrendous news reports, they give us hope. From mask-makers and Good Samaritan food deliveries to the human connection of online churches, they are such a contrast to failed leadership, greed and the tragedy of an unseen killer. The vignettes of caring are but a small antidote to being home-bound, out of work, disabled without staff and terrified, but they help.
I wrote to the Journal recently about the Registry of Unmet Needs (“These parents practice heroic patience,” Feb. 22), pointing out inadequate funding of essential services for the 14,000 disabled waiting for services in North Carolina. I’ve been struck by the guilt I feel during this time of worldwide peril. The unmet needs of people with disabilities sound like “unmet wants” in comparison.
But why? Let’s look more closely. For years, the cry has been for the inclusion of people with disabilities in school, in the workplace, in the community. In fact, it is not about inclusion, but belonging.
If the deaths now forecast are pre-determined by hospital and ventilator priority lists, people with disabilities and their rights must be part of the discussion. Their belonging must be weighed alongside the bail-outs for airlines and entertainment tycoons and the work force that supports both sides of the human and economic dilemma.
Direct-care providers can’t work from home. They don’t get combat pay, insurance or a living wage. If the disabled and those who support them weren’t perceived to be second-class citizens, they would be included in the relief packages. They would be at the table.
The notion of viral pandemics has been anticipated and studied for years by medical and military scientists. That’s why we have federal panels and commissions, FEMA and supply warehouses. In fact, chemical and viral pandemics were top concerns signaled by the National Security Council in its 59-page report in 2016.
So what is the priority for us as a society? How do we treat “the least among us” who today may find a virus test, health care provider or ventilator inaccessible? How do we deal with an uninformed or compromised politician or a national media whose profits are driven by sensationalism?
We need the Monarchs and the Bayadas and disability advocates represented during this next relief cycle as much as we need the General Motors and Boeings. We need the direct service provider as much as Rosie the Riveter. “Political distancing” needs to stop.
The Registry of Unmet Needs is a euphemism for political expediency. The next round of relief needs to belong to everyone.
If I had a grandparent or loved one with the virus, I would be terrified. Why wouldn’t I feel the same for my son or daughter with a life-long circumstance that was forever clouding their future?
I recall an old folk song by Glen Yarbrough called “Rose” whose narrator suffers a long string of trials, from a broken arm to a son lost during wartime. But with every painful turn in his life, his wife would burst out in the plaintive chorus: “That’s OK, Rose would say, don’t you worry none; we’ll have good times by and by, next fall when the work’s all done.”
People with disabilities don’t have good and bad seasons; they have a lifetime of challenges. They don’t take patient turns at our resources and care; they have birthrights and federal laws. They need to be among the voices included in our next wave of national relief.
Tell your representatives in Washington and Raleigh today how you feel about belonging in our country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.