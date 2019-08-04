Alice dropped out of high school because she was pregnant. Now 50 years old, she and her husband raised four children, all of whom graduated from high school and college. When her children realized that she didn’t have her high school diploma, they insisted that she go back to school. Alice came to the Access Center Adult High School located at Goodwill. She completed the requirements for her diploma, layered that with culinary arts training and is running her own small dessert business. She is currently enrolled at UNC-Greensboro, working on a business degree. The access center is truly putting people on a path toward meaningful employment and economic stability.
The access center is a partnership of Goodwill, Forsyth Technical Community College and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools. College instructors are available to assist students with the online curriculum. Students work at their own pace and schedule. They are provided with individualized support from a career coach that includes job placement assistance. We also help students earn credentials in skills that are in high demand with area employers. This past semester 33 students received their diplomas. The age of our students has ranged from 18 to 68. Oh, and it’s free.
Education and training is the currency of the job economy, and a high school diploma is critically important. Two-thirds of all jobs in the near future will require at least some post-secondary education or training. The majority of the fastest growing jobs in North Carolina all require at least a high school diploma. This comes at a time when more than 10% of our children still do not graduate high school, and over 20% of adults over age 25 in North Carolina do not have a diploma.
If we are to attract new businesses to our area, we must have an educated populace. If people are to avoid working in minimally compensated jobs, they need to be educated. If people want to escape poverty, the best way is a good paying job, and it’s harder and harder to get one without at least a high school diploma. We offer a second chance for any adult to gain that most basic element needed for financial stability.
If you or someone you know has dropped out of high school and wants a second chance, call us and see if the Access Center Adult High School is that opportunity. Get started on a better future. Call 336-724-3625 or visit accesshighschool.org.