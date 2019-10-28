Every day in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, many of our neighbors who are playing by the rules — working hard and paying taxes — hit a problem that keeps them from rising economically. This problem can destroy initiative to even try for economic mobility. It’s a problem with a ripple effect that hurts us all.
We are talking about “the benefits cliff,” which happens when a pay raise results in a net loss of income and benefits. The cliff happens because many public benefits are abruptly ended at a given income threshold. Say you’re a single parent whose child care subsidy has been helping your family survive, knowing your children will be well-cared for while you work to make a living for them. But because you take a hourly raise of a dollar or two, that subsidy vanishes and you’re left struggling to find several hundred extra dollars each month for child care. The raise wasn’t worth it.
Social service workers see such heartbreaking situations daily. The good news is that ours is a caring community, and the push is building for innovative strategies to ease the cliff. We’ll talk about those strategies at a meeting the morning of Nov. 12 at the Enterprise Center on Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.
This will not be a one-off: The event, which we have joined with several other local organizations in planning and hosting, is structured to lead to community groups battling this complex problem together.
The North Carolina Childcare Subsidy has one of the largest benefit cliffs, but it is just one of several benefits adversely affected. In our county, the benefit with the single greatest number of recipients is Food and Nutrition Services or “food stamps.” More than 25,000 residents receive this benefit.
Other benefits affected by the cliff are Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Smart Start scholarships, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Medicaid and NC Health Choice.
When families lose these benefits, they have no choice but to turn to the already loaded social-service support system. Whole families feel the strain. Students feel the stress and can’t do as well as they should in school.
The other side to this problem is workers who don’t take raises and accompanying promotions, knowing they will lose benefits. Often, perhaps out of pride, they don’t tell their employers why they’re turning down pay increases. Employers might wrongly assume such employees are unmotivated. Our workforce suffers, as does economic mobility in general. A recent study found that Forsyth was near the rock bottom among United States counties for economic mobility, Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility has reported. Only two other counties ranked below us.
Easing the benefits cliff is one big thing we can do, together, to start to change that scenario.
That begins by raising public awareness of the benefits cliff. Many employers might not be aware of it.
And we should, as a community, talk about solutions, ones that will take business, government, nonprofit and grass-roots leaders working together. Our state legislature might consider beneficial policy changes. For example, the nonprofit Forsyth Futures notes, “To turn this cliff into a slope, Colorado authorized the Colorado Cliff Effect Pilot Program (CEPP) in 2012. Under the program, families that exceed the income threshold can continue receiving subsidies for two years, but they must pay a copay. The copay amount is determined by either income, time, or both; depending on county. For example, the copay grows either as income grows or as the family gets closer to the two-year mark.”
Employers might help as well. As Forsyth Futures says on its website on the benefits cliff, “employers have latitude in crafting their compensation packages.
An employer could offer an employee a contribution to a health or dependent care FSA instead of a slight raise if a given employee would make use of the account and if the employee agreed to such an arrangement. In such a case, the employee’s income for benefits purposes would not rise.”
Forsyth Futures also notes that nonprofits and foundations can “structure programs and funds with an eye towards the benefits cliff. They might even create programs designed to target those who abruptly lose benefits.”
This is an issue we can and should come together on. We can effect positive, long-lasting change — for all our neighbors.
