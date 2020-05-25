On April 23, our city received the good news that it had been selected for a $30 million federal grant to replace the Cleveland Avenue Homes public housing with a new mix of modern, mixed income housing.
Just as significantly, the grant includes money to invest in the people who live in the neighborhood. There will be programs for education, entrepreneurship, workforce development, small-business assistance, neighborhood revitalization and more.
The goal is to transform the area. And this grant, made through HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, recognizes that simply updating the housing is not enough.
This is a dramatic win for the people who now live in Cleveland Avenue Homes and the surrounding neighborhood. An aging public housing project will be replaced with new housing and programs to help residents improve the quality of their lives.
But it’s also a win for everyone in Winston-Salem. When the least of us do better, we all do better. Our city and all our citizens will reap benefits in the form of less crime, higher educational attainment, better health outcomes and increased economic self-sufficiency.
The variety of agencies, organizations and individuals that came together to support the grant proposal shows that many others realize the truth of this proposition, too. And in large ways and small, they combined their efforts to create a successful proposal that landed Winston-Salem in rare company: Only four cities received grants this year; the other three were Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Forth Worth, Texas.
The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem and the city’s Community Development Department spearheaded the process, but the list of groups that have contributed to the effort — and most of which were represented when HUD’s assessment team made a site visit in February — speaks to the breadth of community support.
They numbered more than 40, including — in no particular order — the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; Winston-Salem State; Wake Forest and Forsyth Tech; the Winston-Salem Police Department; the Forsyth County Public Library; the Experiment in Self-Reliance;, Workforce Development; the YMCA and YWCA; Big Brothers & Big Sisters; Children’s Developmental Services Agency; the Winston-Salem Foundation; Head Start; Family Services; the Child Care Resource Center; Habitat for Humanity; Crosby Scholars; the Centers for Exceptional Children; Liberty Atlantic Group; The N.C. Housing Finance Agency, Landmark Development, Wexford, Innovation Quarter, United Health Centers, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Providence, the Winston-Salem Urban League; Goler CDC; the Forsyth County Department of Public Health; Smart Start; Grubb Properties; Zagster; the Sawtooth School for Visual Art; and more. The Rev. Dwight Hash, the pastor of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, hosted the site visit in his fellowship hall.
Thanks are owed to state Rep. Donny Lambeth and the members of the City Council who assured the HUD team that they are prepared to allocate the local and state funding needed for the project. We also must thank Sen. Thom Tillis and his staff in Washington, who made sure that our grant proposal received appropriate attention.
And finally, we have to thank the residents of Cleveland Avenue Homes, who invested their time and energy to help us put together a winning grant proposal that will lift their community — and our city — up.
The transformation of the Cleveland Avenue Homes neighborhood will not happen overnight, or even in a year. The Housing Authority estimates that, building in phases, it will take six years to replace the 244 existing apartments in Cleveland Avenue Homes with 406 new units of mixed-income housing.
The programs for the residents, of course, will come together much sooner, save whatever accommodations have to be made to ensure the health of residents while COVID-19 remains a public health threat.
Our city has been challenged as never before over the past three months. But the good news we received on April 23 gives us a reason to be optimistic about the future.
