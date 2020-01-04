WASHINGTON — The United States military killed a top-level Iranian in Iraq and the questions on everyone’s mind are: Are we now at war? What happens next? And what is President Donald Trump prepared to do?
The decision to take out the powerful military commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, was a huge one. Reporting suggests he is indispensable to Iran-backed forces across the Middle East, and the move will be seen as a remarkable escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States — even after backers of an Iranian-backed militia stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad last week. Iran has responded to the Trump administration pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and implementing heavy sanctions with a series of increasing provocations, and Trump has now lodged a major response.
We can say two things about Trump in this moment:
1. He has shown a real reluctance as president to remain bogged down in the Middle East, and that has even been the case with regard to Iran. In June, he canceled a planned military strike on Iran after it shot down a U.S. drone at the last minute.
2. He has otherwise telegraphed a very hawkish approach to Iran over the last four decades — and on many occasions conspicuously suggested war there might help his predecessor get elected.
I ran through Trump’s past commentary on Iran back in the summer of 2018, which was one of many junctures when he used very threatening language with Iran.
His earliest recorded comments about it date back to 1980, when he said the United States should have gone in militarily to free to hostages in the Iranian hostage crisis and maybe even go further.
In 2011, Trump reinforced that military action should always be an option when it came to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon — but emphasized that it should be a last resort.
“I would never take the military card off the table, and it’s possible that it will have to be used, because Iran cannot have nuclear weapons,” Trump said in a November 2011 video from his office. “But you’ve got to exhaust other possibilities.”
In 2012, he said Iran would be easy to negotiate with because they know “we could blow them away to the Stone Age.” But he added, in comments that perhaps resonate today, that “They just don’t believe we would.”
In 2013, he suggested attacking Iran instead of getting involved in Syria, saying, “maybe we should knock the hell out of Iran and their nuclear capabilities?”
It was in this same window that Trump began trafficking in his theory that Barack Obama would go to war with Iran for the purposes of rallying public opinion and getting reelected — comments that will lead to plenty of theorizing about Trump’s own motivations now that he’s in a reelection year. Trump said it repeatedly and even held on to the idea that Obama would go to war after Obama was reelected.
“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate,” Trump said in a 2011 video blog. “He’s weak and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected — as sure as you’re sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”
It continued after the election, with Trump adjusting Obama’s supposed motivation:
“I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!,” Trump tweeted.
Since becoming president, Trump has repeatedly used tough rhetoric spoken about Iran, putting it “ON NOTICE,” saying he wouldn’t be as “kind” as Obama was. In perhaps his most hawkish comments, he sent an ALL CAPS tweet in June 2018 warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”
Given Trump’s past comments, it’s evident that he views this kind of talk as necessary to keep Iran in line. If they don’t fear you, they won’t respect you, and you won’t have the upper hand. The flip side of that is if they try to call your bluff. Through a series of provocations, Iran has now apparently pushed Trump toward feeling like he has to make good on his threats — or at least send a strong signal that he’s willing to go there.
That doesn’t mean Trump is anxious for war — and his recent withdrawal announcements about Syria suggest he is indeed trying to get out of the Middle East, even over strenuous objections from those around him. But in the end, what we have is a president who has repeatedly written a check with his mouth, and the bill appears to be coming due.
