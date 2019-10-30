Beginning Nov. 1, we will no longer be able to offer some of the more popular opinion columnists produced by The Washington Post syndicate on the Journal’s website here, where you’re reading, on this little stack of “Opinion” offerings.

These include Dana Milbank, George Will, Eugene Robinson, Kathleen Parker and others.

They will still be published in our print edition, and can be accessed via the Journal’s online e-edition, but WaPo has decided to reserve certain forms of online presentation for its own daily website, which is its prerogative, of course.

We’ll still post our Journal editorials and the Readers’ Forum here.

For several years now, we’ve tried to offer a few “bonus” columns on this stack. We’ll continue to do so, using WaPo and other columns to which we have access.

We’ll actually have a little flux the rest of this week – and possibly not as many columns showing online – but we should clear that up next week.

The news landscape can shift rather quickly these days, but we still want to offer the best we can to our readers, whether in print, online or both. We appreciate your loyalty.

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the Journal’s Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments