Have you ever ridden in the back of an ambulance?
As a former police officer, I have seen the frightened look on people’s faces lying on the gurney as a result of an accident or a crime. Lying on your back staring at the ceiling as the sirens wail and the paramedics calmly but urgently attending to you in ways you can’t see and rarely understand, plenty of things go through your mind.
Can I afford this emergency treatment? should not be one of those thoughts.
For too many Americans, a trip like this, or a visit to an emergency room or an urgent care clinic, comes with a painful epilogue. Weeks after they receive critical treatment, they open their mail to find an unpleasant surprise: a bill for services because their insurance company refused to pay an out-of-network care provider.
It’s bad enough to suffer a medical emergency. No one should have financial strain piled on top of them just as they start their recovery — especially when they are paying directly or through an employer for health insurance that exists to cover exactly these types of expenses. When the insurance company and a health care provider cannot compromise on how much to pay for a treatment, that should not be the patient’s problem.
I have managed several successful businesses and feel like I am pretty good with financial details. But when I recently had surgery, even I was shocked at how many “surprise” charges I received once I started recovering at home.
States have taken notice and tried to respond in a number of ways.
New York state installed a system that brings insurance companies and providers in front of a third party to resolve billing disputes. That system has now handled almost 2,000 cases. Since implementing this system, out-of-network bills have dropped by 34% and reduced emergency room charges by 9%.
Hoping to replicate this success, Texas recently passed a law that uses a similar arbitration system to reduce unexpected medical billing.
California tried another solution: implementing arbitrary reimbursement rates for out-of-network services. Out-of-network doctors and hospitals could only charge a fixed amount based on the median of the rates given to in-network caregivers.
The idea was probably to prevent disputes, but there were unintended consequences. The state gave insurance companies tremendous power to negotiate with both in- and out-of-network providers. In-network doctors and nurses faced pressure to negotiate their rates down or else get dropped from the network altogether so that insurers could pay a lower rate. Far from fostering stability, fixing out-of-network rates created chaos by putting insurance networks in a state of flux.
That is not even the worst part of what happened in California.
This tremendous pressure to lower prices drove some health care providers out of business and California is facing doctor shortages now. Given that North Carolina faces our own urban-versus-rural challenges, it will not surprise my fellow North Carolinians that the areas hit the hardest have been rural communities, where it is already hard to find a doctor. The San Francisco Bay area has four times as many doctors per person as California’s agricultural breadbasket, the San Joaquin Valley.
A “solution” to the surprise billing problem that eliminates access to quality health care is not much of a solution at all.
When I look around my hometown of Pilot Mountain, I do not want to see my friends and neighbors suffering because they just opened their mailbox to find a surprise medical bill. But I also do not want them to suffer because they have to travel to Winston-Salem or Greensboro every time they need to go to the doctor.
As the federal government takes up this issue, it would be wise to learn from the failures in California. Our lawmakers would be equally wise to learn from the successes in states that have adopted dispute resolution procedures to maintain patients’ access to care without putting the patients in the middle of the billing red tape. Let’s be honest: If Republican-led Texas and Democratic-led New York can agree on something, that must be a pretty good blueprint for a bipartisan solution that puts people above politics.
Any legislation to prevent surprise medical bills must not lose focus on access. Make sure people have access to the care they need, when they need it, but without undue, surprise financial hardships.
After all, the folks riding in the back of an ambulance already have plenty to think about.