October 24, 1947 - July 21, 2019 Kernersville - Mrs. Nancy Kent Zimmerman, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care Center. She was born in Tifton, GA on October 24, 1947 to the late Edward Dana Kent and Mary Grace Kent. She was a proud attendee of Western Carolina University, where she met her husband of 51 years, Richard Wayne Zimmerman. She was employed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and retired in 2006. Nancy possessed a kind and loving heart. She enjoyed cross stitch, puzzles, and watching birds out her kitchen window. She loved to visit the mountains, and her greatest treasure of all was her family. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Melanie B. Zimmerman. Surviving are; her loving husband Richard, daughter, Angela Marie Grace (Todd), and son Christopher Todd Zimmerman, and three granddaughters, Emily, Laura, and Sarah. A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel 141 Smith Edwards Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284

