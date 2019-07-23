October 24, 1947 - July 21, 2019 Kernersville - Mrs. Nancy Kent Zimmerman, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care Center. She was born in Tifton, GA on October 24, 1947 to the late Edward Dana Kent and Mary Grace Kent. She was a proud attendee of Western Carolina University, where she met her husband of 51 years, Richard Wayne Zimmerman. She was employed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and retired in 2006. Nancy possessed a kind and loving heart. She enjoyed cross stitch, puzzles, and watching birds out her kitchen window. She loved to visit the mountains, and her greatest treasure of all was her family. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Melanie B. Zimmerman. Surviving are; her loving husband Richard, daughter, Angela Marie Grace (Todd), and son Christopher Todd Zimmerman, and three granddaughters, Emily, Laura, and Sarah. A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel 141 Smith Edwards Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
N.C. Zoo employee dies after falling from a tree during aerial rescue drill
-
Walkertown High teacher charged with sex offenses against female student
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately