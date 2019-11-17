Zimmerman, Marshall Lee III October 27, 1942 - November 11, 2019 Marshall "Buddy" Lee Zimmerman, III, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Winston-Salem at the age of 77. He was born in Winston Salem on October 27, 1942. He graduated from Reynold's High School. Buddy worked and retired as a Salesman at Ed Kelly's Appliance Store. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall "Joe" Lee Zimmerman, Jr. and Irene "Inie" Smith Zimmerman, and brother, James Michael "Mike" Zimmerman. He leaves behind his two children, Joseph Lee Zimmerman and Rena Anne (Christopher) Sprinkle, and two grandchildren. A private service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
