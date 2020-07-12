December 19, 1926 - July 4, 2020 Colene Whitley Etchison Ziglar, 93, of Clemmons, passed away peacefully at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Colene was born December 19, 1926 to Hoyt L. and Frankie Russell Whitley and spent her early years in the South Fork community of Winston-Salem. She married J.O. Etchison Jr., in August 1945. They moved to Clemmons in1958. J.O and Colene were married for 35 years until J.O.'s death in 1980. In June 1983 Colene married Grady Ziglar. They were married 21 years until Grady's death in 2005. Colene is survived by her three children; Steve (Diana) Etchison, Mary Etchison, Brent (Trish) Etchison, 6 grandchildren; Jodi (Jerry) Fisher, Josh Etchison, Jill (Jason) Goldbach, Whitney Etchison, Courtney (Thomas) Wileman and Nathaniel Etchison, three great-grandchildren; Judd Goldbach, Jace Goldbach and Abigail Wileman. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Ann) Whitley, sisters-in-law Louise Etchison, Lou Ray Etchison and Jan Etchison as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Grady Ziglar's daughter, Gail Hauser, grandson, Greg Hauser and great-granddaughter, Anna Merritt Hauser. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to "Mom's Girls" who allowed her to stay at home until it was no longer possible. Nicole, Tonya, Natalie and Robin. We also thank the wonderful, kind staff with Trellis Supportive Care for keeping her comfortable during her stay. Mom spent her last nine days at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forevermore" Psalm 121. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lewisville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice or to Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
