June 12, 1946 - November 10, 2019 Samuel James Youse, Sr., 73, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be 12:00PM Saturday, November, 16, 2019 at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Saturday at the church. Friends may also visit other times at the home of Sonya Sharp. A native of Guilford County, NC, Sam was the husband of the late Sylvia Searcy Youse and the son of the late Nathaniel Youse and Georganna Lawson Youse. Survivors include his daughters, Sharon (Richard) Griffin, Sonya (James) Sharp; son, Jimmy (Margie) Price; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 7 godchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Sam was preceded in death by his son, Samuel James "Jamie" Youse, Jr.; granddaughter, Breanna R. Price and a sister, Jeanette Dalton. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service 213 West Mountain St. Kernersville, NC 27284
