Young, Ursula June 16, 1926 - March 10, 2020 Mrs. Ursula Annerose Walther Young, age 93, of Winston-Salem passed away on March 10, 2020 with her family at her side. She had recently relocated to Washington state to be closer to family. Mrs. Young was born June 16, 1926 in Leipzig, Germany to the late Paul and Rosa Hunger Walther. Ursula graduated from Leipzig's Gaudigschule during WWII speaking five languages. She served as a translator and was forever grateful to the US Army for liberating her hometown; later part of East Germany. With the help of a sympathetic Army Colonel, she and her best friend escaped Russian troops through Czechoslovakia to West Germany. She emigrated to the USA in 1951 through Ellis Island, earned her citizenship and later returned to Germany as a civil servant supporting flight operations for the US Air Force. She met her husband, the late Dr Douglas M Young, DDS during his service in the USAF Dental Corps. Ursula and Douglas pursued their passion for horses and animal rescue at their home on Young Acres Farm. Together, they founded the North Carolina Equestrian Center, a tack shop and hosted horse shows for nearly three decades. Following Douglas' retirement from dentistry, Ursula and Douglas traveled extensively but were happiest on the farm sharing their love of all creatures great and small with family and friends. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Amy Young of Woodinville, WA; her grandchildren, Sam and Megan Young, her nephew, Thomas (Gisela) Walther of Korntal, Germany, her niece, Christiane Walther of Berlin, Germany, her sister-in-law, Frances Dunn of Winston-Salem and her nephew and wife, Kent (Kay) Kay Dunn and their three children of Advance, NC. A celebration of Ursula's life will be held at Young Acres Farm at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences can be made at salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

