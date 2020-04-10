July 25, 1946 - April 7, 2020 Lonnie Ray Young was born to the late Jessie and Etta Roseboro Young in Forsyth County, NC on July 25, 1946. He was educated in the local public schools and graduated from Paisley High School. Lonnie retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Following a period of illness, Lonnie Ray passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Ruth L. Carter and Doris Y. McMurray; and two brothers: Cozell Young and John C. Young. Those family members who survive and will forever cherish loving memories include: a daughter, Tawanda Beaver; four nieces: Cheryl Scales, Linda Scales, Francine Hawkins and Glenda Cook; three nephews: Bernard (Gloria) Scales, John (Irene) Young, Jr. and Alphonso Byrd; sister-in-law, Carol Young; several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, extended family members and many friends. Funeral service will be private. Mr. Young may be viewed on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 12 PM- 7 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

