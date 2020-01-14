November 30, 1933 - January 11, 2020 Joe Burton Young, 86, went home to be with the Lord January 11, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. A native of Bakersfield, NC, Joe was the son of the late Mabel Turleyfill and Gordon Young. In addition to his parents, Joe also was preceded in death by his son, Keith Young. Joe graduated from Appalachian State University in 1956, where he played basketball for the Mountaineers. Joe served his country with the United States Army. He was retired from Greyhound after almost thirty years of service. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He was a competitive Champion player of Horseshoes and Checkers. Survivors include his wife, Jessica M. Young of the home; daughter, Jane Timmerman and Bill of Clemmons; sons, Terry Young and Debbie of Rural Hall, and Shannon Young and Stacey of East Bend; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the funeral home. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Breaking
Young, Joseph Burton
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately