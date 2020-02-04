Winston-Salem - Kenneth Nolan York, 82, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed February 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem.
Kenneth Nolan York
