September 5, 1928 - December 28, 2019 Diana Bruno Hutchison York passed away peacefully at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. Born September 5th, 1928 in Harlan, Kentucky, she was indeed the "Coal Miners Daughter." Her father was a coal miner for 40 years, eventually settling in the southern West Virginia coal fields. Diana moved to Winston-Salem in 1963 after the death of her first husband, Howard. Diana was a regular fixture at Andrews Pharmacy in Winston-Salem, where she worked for 35 years. Her friendly smile and helpful attitude were always appreciated by the customers. Diana was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Flora Bruno; first husband, Howard Hutchison; second husband, Lawrence York; sisters, Angela Myers, Marie Walker, Carol Plymale; and brother, Jack Sacco. Surviving are her sons, Greg Hutchison (Sally), Steve Hutchison (Susan); grandchildren, Whitney, Brett and Jessica; great-grandsons, Jackson and Richie; sisters, Kendra Jenkins, Joann Melnick (Dennis), Carmella Miller and Linda Cavaness; along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, January 3rd from 12 - 1 pm at Frank Vogler & Son's Funeral Home in Clemmons. Burial to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all the fine folks at Southfork Assisted Living for taking good care of Diana the last ten months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southfork Assisted Living, 1345 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103-6003. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
York, Diana Bruno Hutchison
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
