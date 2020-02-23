December 25, 1927 - February 21, 2020 Mrs. Pearl Elizabeth Baker Yontz, 92, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 21, 2020. She was born Christmas Day, 1927 to Lula Bell Thomas and Marvin Poindexter Baker. Pearl was raised in a large and loving family of eight siblings. She married her sweetheart, Paul Robert Yontz, Sr. on April 10, 1948, and lost him to cancer on December 3, 1993, after 45 years of marriage. Pearl is survived by her children, Paul Robert Yontz, Jr. and Nina of Wallburg, Danny Carlton Yontz and Donna of Winston-Salem, Terry Wayne Yontz of Winston-Salem, and Paula Yontz Danner and Tony of Winston-Salem; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was very active in her Christian faith and was beloved by everyone who knew her. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. A private family interment will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice/Trellis Supportive Care Facility in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
