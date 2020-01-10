September 10, 1941 - January 8, 2020 Nina Glenn Yokley, 78, passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Glenn was born in Mount Airy September 10, 1941 to the late Nina Hoffman and John Hale Yokley, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Hale Yokley, Jr. and her niece Charlotte Weatherly Yokley. She is survived by her nieces, Sheldon Yokley Fowler and Allyson Yokley Ferguson and husband John; a great-niece Charlotte Ivey Ferguson and several great-nephews John Cooper Fowler III, Alexander Lanier Fowler, William Pearce Fowler, Charles Hale Ferguson, and Smith Groome Ferguson, all of Charleston, SC. She attended Mt. Airy High School, Mt. Vernon College, and graduated from East Carolina University. She was a volunteer and supporter of several local organizations including Winston Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera, Crisis Control Ministry and Art Works. She was a member of Home Moravian Church where she was actively involved in Women's Fellowship and faithfully worked on candles for the Candle Tea. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Home Moravian Church, 529 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A visitation will be held Friday, January 10 from 4:30-6:30 pm at her home on Tanners Mill Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, January 11 at Oakdale Cemetery in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Service 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately