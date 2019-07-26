June 3, 1930 - July 23, 2019 Mr. Richard Yates, 89, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away July 23, 2019. Dick was born June 3, 1930 in the southwest section of Washington, DC to the late Miller O. and Blanche T. Yates. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Jo and his son, Richard Joseph Yates. Also surviving are two sisters, Grace Albrittain and Margaret Stanley. Dick was born the 11th of 15 siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twelve siblings; brothers: Alfred, Harry, Raymond, Miller, Joseph, Francis, Thomas and Eugene; and sisters: Mary, Dorothy, Catherine and Blanche. Mr. Yates was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. He was an Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, having served during the Korean War as the 508th ARCT, 320th Airborne Field Artillery Battalion, Parachute Battalion supply sergeant and was also a member of the 504th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, 376th AFAB. After military service he was employed for twelve years with the D.C. Capitol Transit System as a bus and streetcar operator, then 34 years of Federal employment. Dick retired from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. At retirement Mr. Yates was the branch chief of the Photo/Mechanical Maintenance Unit. This organization was charged with reproducing navigational charts for the coastal waters of the United States. Richard was a member of many organizations: life member 82nd Airborne Division Association (Washington, D.C. Chapter); life member of 504th and 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment Associations; 82nd Airborne International C-47 Club; assistant scoutmaster; Moose, Elks and Lion Clubs; Southwest Washington Alumni Association; eucharistic minister and a Knight of Columbus. Richard enjoyed traveling, especially to the WWII D-Day Liberation Ceremonies in Normandy, France and to the many airborne associations, conventions, reunions and Veteran's Day activities. He attended the many activities of Southwest Alumni Association and for many years he served as its treasurer. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Please sign the online guestbook for Richard at www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, Patsy and son Richard J. request donations to the 82nd Airborne Division Wounded Warriors Fund, P.O. Box 87482, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
